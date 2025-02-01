What can we expect from Overwatch 2 Season 15?

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know what the developers might have in store for them. Season 14 has been interesting, to say the least, and players have had a hoot trying out the experimental 6v6 playlist and the different min-max quotas that were regularly being updated in-game.

This article will explore what fans can expect from the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation. Reader's discretion is advised.

All expected changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 15?

Overwatch 2's player base has taken quite a hit since the debut of Marvel Rivals, and its current player count is at an all-time low, especially on PC. However, with a new season right around the corner, and the developers promising to shake up the meta, we believe that players will be excited to hop back into the popular first-person hero-shooter soon.

Trending

The latest Director's Take blog has provided the community with insight into the direction this title will be leaning toward, and in our opinion, it's quite a healthy one.

Let's look at what's potentially coming in Overwatch 2 Season 15:

Competitive updates

The upcoming season of Overwatch 2 will feature a significant change to its competitive playlist. The developers plan to playtest a 6v6 competitive mode, which is undoubtedly one of the most attractive features that will be coming to the title.

The community has received 6v6 extremely well, and the transition into a competitive playlist for this mode would benefit the player base greatly. We believe it's a great first step in improving the quality of life for all players.

Expand Tweet

Read more: How to unlock Cyber DJ Lucio in Overwatch 2 for free

Jade Weapons

Jade Weapons, like Golden Weapons, are cosmetics that can be purchased using Competitive Points. The developers had previously announced that these weapons would be vaulted at the end of Season 14. However, due to popular demand from the community, they have decided to make Jade Weapons purchasable with Legacy and Competitive points in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

New Heroes

While the developers have not showcased or hinted at who might be coming in the upcoming game season, they have stated that any new heroes surfacing within the title will be quite dynamic.

The hero additions made in 2024, such as Juno, Hazard, and Venture, involve a certain level of complexity. They are dynamic, fun to use, and have definitely stirred the meta in-game.

Here's what the Game Director, Aaron Keller, had to say about the heroes added in the previous seasons, and what players can expect with Overwatch 2 Season 15:

"Each of these heroes has introduced a level of verticality that really makes battles more dynamic, and we want to continue bringing new heroes that can be engaging for both those of you using them and the opponents playing against them"

Clash updates

Clash was introduced in 2024 as an assault map. While some players have had fantastic matches in this mode, others have felt absolutely miserable based on the tempo of how this map works. Moving forward, Aaron Keller, the Game Director of Overwatch 2, has ensured that Clash will be removed from the competitive ladder. He has further promised to make changes, taking in the criticism and feedback from the community.

Expand Tweet

Check out: Overwatch 2 Spotlight: Release date, what to expect, and where to watch

That's all there is to know about the potential changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 15. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.