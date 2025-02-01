  • home icon
  "More engaging and unique": Overwatch 2 game director hints at potential hero changes coming in 2025

"More engaging and unique": Overwatch 2 game director hints at potential hero changes coming in 2025

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 01, 2025 06:44 GMT
Overwatch 2 game director hints at upcoming hero changes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Overwatch 2 game might soon get a few hero changes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the latest Director's Take blog post, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller reflected on updates for the shooter in 2025. He highlighted the success of last year's initiatives, such as hero rebalancing and competitive system overhauls, which aimed to enhance gameplay and improve the player experience.

Keller emphasized Blizzard Entertainment's commitment to delivering even bigger changes in 2025. He then said the development team is exploring ways to improve heroes in the title:

"Looking ahead to 2025, we’re looking into how we can make all of our heroes more engaging and unique for players. This is something the team is wanting to change up and look forward to sharing more… soon."
Here's everything you need to know from the first OW2 Director's Take blog of 2025, titled Looking Back and Looking Ahead.

Overwatch 2 game director hints that hero changes in 2025 could be major

Aaron Keller's statement suggests that the upcoming Overwatch 2 hero changes could go beyond simple reworks.

Popular Overwatch news and information page on X, @OWCavalry, believes talents and pickable passives could be introduced in 2025, potentially allowing players to customize abilities for different playstyles. While Blizzard hasn’t confirmed this, such a system could add more depth to the game.

Keller also reflected on the heroes introduced in 2024, emphasizing their increased mobility and verticality, which made battles more dynamic. He added that the team aims to continue developing heroes that feel exciting for both the players using them and their opponents.

Furthermore, Keller mentioned the reintroduction of the 6v6 game mode in OW2, which accounted for nearly 10% of total playtime hours during its run, indicating a high demand. The Blizzard team might consider making 6v6 a permanent mode, though it is uncertain for now.

The 2024 updates for Overwatch 2 significantly reshaped the game. Changes included rebalancing hero health pools, reworking passives, and reintroducing the 6v6 game mode. With these updates shaping the game's direction, Blizzard has set the stage for further refinements in 2025.

If you are interested, you can read the official 2025 Director's Take blog here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
