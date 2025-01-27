Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards: All rewards and how to unlock 

The latest wave of Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards is finally live, allowing gamers to access limited-time in-game items from January 24, 2025, to February 23, 2025. These viewership incentives usually include numerous cosmetics, character skins, and many more exciting items. This will be the first wave of OWCS drops after the introduction of Season 14. As Blizzard developers provide us with exciting, exclusive items every season, this one won’t be an exception.
This article will explore the details of the latest wave of Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards and explain how to acquire them from the websites.
All rewards in Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards
As discussed, this iteration of Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards will be available from January 24 to February 23, 2025. The incentives include six in-game items.
Here’s a detailed list of the items:
- OWCS 2025 Icon
- OWCS 2025 Spray
- OWCS 2025 Namecard
- OWCS Away Weapon Charm
- OWCS Baptiste Home Skin
- OWCS Baptiste Away Skin
Although some of the incentives are old and have appeared as a drop before, most of them are new and exclusive, available till February 23, 2025.
How to unlock Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards
Unlike any other drop requirements for Overwatch 2 OWCS Viewership Rewards, players must fulfill certain timing-based criteria to access a handful of exclusive items. Here’s a detailed list of the items that can be acquired via watching OWCS streams on Twitch/YouTube as per timing requirements:
- OWCS 2025 Icon: Two Hours of watch time
- OWCS 2025 Spray: Four Hours of watch time
- OWCS 2025 Namecard: Six Hours of watch time
- OWCS Away Weapon Charm: Eight Hours of watch time
- OWCS Baptiste Home Skin: Ten Hours of watch time
- OWCS Baptiste Away Skin: Twelve Hours of watch time
Once players follow the aforementioned criteria, they can claim the exclusive items after opening the title.
How to connect Blizzard with Twitch and YouTube
Players must link their Blizzard account with either Twitch or YouTube to collect the free Overwatch 2 OWCS viewership incentives in-game. Here are the detailed processes:
Blizzard with Twitch
The process of connecting Blizzard with Twitch is quite straightforward. Follow the steps mentioned below:
- Go to Blizzard's official website.
- Log in with the right credentials.
- Navigate to Account settings and click on Connections.
- Find the Twitch prompt and click +Connect.
- Follow the procedures and you'll be done in no time.
YouTube with Blizzard
Linking YouTube with Blizzard is also quite easy. Follow the steps accordingly to acquire viewership incentives:
- Go to YouTube.
- Navigate to the Settings option.
- Select Connected Apps and scroll through the options until you find Blizzard.
- Press on the connect button and follow the next procedures to end the linking process.
