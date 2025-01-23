A new range of Overwatch 2 Season 14 Twitch Drops have been released with the debut of the mid-season update on January 22, 2025. The patch has incorporated quite a few changes to the game's hero balance, and further added a ton of interesting content for players to experience in the upcoming weeks. Users can also get their hands on in-game skins and other items for absolutely free.

This article will provide readers with a detailed brief on the new Overwatch 2 Season 14 Twitch Drops released with the mid-season update.

All Overwatch 2 Season 14 Twitch Drops (mid-season update)

As previously mentioned, with the debut of the mid-season update for OW2 Season 14, fresh Twitch Drop rewards have been introduced. The latest range includes a total of two unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items. These are:

Synth Blossom Spray: Watch for 2 hours Synthwave Lifeweaver Epic Skin: Watch for 4 hours

As per the information disclosed on Twitch, these rewards will be available from Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 2:05 AM to Saturday, February 1, 1:28 PM GMT+5:30.

How to unlock

Players can get their hands on these in-game items and cosmetics by tuning into certified OW2 streams on Twitch. Each item can be unlocked by fulfilling the watch time criteria attached to it.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get your hands on the newly launched Overwatch 2 Season 14 Twitch Drops:

Open Twitch on a browser of your choice, or on your phone. If you do not have an account, proceed to create an account on the platform. If you have an account, you can directly log in. After logging in, proceed to head to the "Overwatch" section of Twitch through their home page. Navigate to the streams of any Overwatch 2 content creator of your choice. Ensure that their stream has the "Drops-enabled" tag on it. Now, proceed to watch the stream till you fulfill the watch time requirements for the in-game spray and the Lifeweaver Epic-rarity skin. Once they're done, go to the top-right corner of the Twitch website or mobile app and click on the profile icon. You'll be met with a drop-down menu. From here, click on the "Drops & Rewards" tab. This will open a new window. Go to the "Inventory" section of this page, and proceed to click on the "claim" button against the OW2 drops.

Upon following these steps, you will be able to successfully redeem the Overwatch 2 Season 14 Twitch Drops that have been released with the mid-season update.

