GamerLegion calls out Valve for a non-transparent ranking system in CS2

GamerLegion, a prominent team in the CS2 competitive scene, showcased exceptional performance during the recent IEM Katowice 2025. Despite their achievements, they have raised concerns about Valve's ranking system called VRS. In an official statement, GamerLegion highlighted a perceived discrepancy in the February 2025 VRS update, particularly regarding prize pool calculations and the minimum guaranteed amounts for teams still in the competition.

Their public statement on X has been gaining massive traction in the CS2 community, gaining over 3,000 likes within a day.

GamerLegion calls out Valve over VRS transparency

As mentioned, GamerLegion has raised concerns regarding the Valve Regional Standings (VRS), citing inconsistencies in the latest ranking update. They argue that errors in prize pool calculations and adjustments for teams still in the competition have unfairly impacted their standing.

As a result, GamerLegion narrowly missed a Top 12 placement in the global VRS, which they believe they rightfully earned. This ranking plays a crucial role in determining invites for major events, making transparency essential for fair competition. The team has reached out to Valve, urging for a clearer and more consistent ranking system.

Their recent performance has been great, with a series of victories leading up to the IEM Katowice 2025 top eight. In the tournament, they defeated strong teams like MOUZ, Astralis, and paiN Gaming via a 2-0 scoreline. However, despite these accomplishments, the discrepancies in the VRS have affected their eligibility for certain tournament invitations in future events.

How do the Valve Regional Standings work in CS2?

The Valve Regional Standings (VRS) is a ranking system implemented by Valve to evaluate and rank CS2 teams based on their performance in various competitions. The VRS takes into account factors such as tournament placements, prize money earned, and the strength of opponents faced. These rankings are pivotal, as they determine invitations and seedings for major tournaments.

Teams with higher VRS rankings receive direct invitations to prestigious events, while others may need to qualify through regional qualifiers.

You can check out the VRS publicly on the Valve Github page.

