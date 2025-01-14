CS2: FaZe Clan declined invite for ESL Pro League 21

FaZe Clan, one of the leading teams in CS2, has surprisingly declined their invitation to participate in ESL Pro League 21. This season is scheduled to commence on March 7, 2025, in Stockholm. The official announcement was made by the event organizers via their blog. The specific reasons for FaZe Clan's decision were not disclosed, which has left Counter-Strike fans confused.

The ESL Pro League is one of the most prestigious tournaments in Counter-Strike 2, with the best teams from around the world competing for glory. It is hosted twice a year by the ESL-FaceIt Group, one of the leading companies in the esports industry.

Season 21 would be the first time since 2017 that fans will not be seeing FaZe Clan participating.

FaZe Clan replaced by Team Liquid in ESL Pro League 21

According to ESL's blog, FaZe Clan declined their invite for Season 21 of the Pro League, which, as mentioned previously, is considered one of the most prestigious CS2 tournaments, by the fans. As a result, Team Liquid has been invited to fill the vacant slot in Stage 2. Additionally, GamerLegion received an invitation via Valve Regional Standings to participate in Stage 1 as well.

As of this writing, FaZe Clan has not publicly stated why they declined the ESL Pro League 21 invitation.

Recently, GamerLegion cheekily replied to ESL's official X post announcing the updated list of teams for the ESL Pro League 21 in which they wrote:

"Thanks @FaZeClan appreciate it."

The new list of teams qualified for the event is as follows:

G2 Esports

Team Spirit

The MongolZ

Team Vitality

MOUZ

Natus Vincere

Team Falcons

Team Liquid

SAW

GamerLegion

Eternal Fire

3DMAX

FURIA

FlyQuest

HEROIC

Nemiga Gaming

M80

NRG

TYLOO

Lynn Vision

paiN Gaming

MIBR

Mindfreak

Housebets

These teams represent a mix of invited high-tier teams and those who fought through qualifiers, ensuring a competitive and diverse lineup. As the ESL Pro League 21 approaches, fans would be eager to see how the updated list of teams will influence the outcomes of the results this time.

