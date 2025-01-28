CS2: All teams participating in PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jan 28, 2025 17:46 GMT
PGL revealed the teams playing CS2 Cluj-Napoca 2025 (Image via PGL Esports)
PGL revealed the teams playing CS2 Cluj-Napoca 2025 (Image via PGL Esports)

The PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 is arriving soon, and the Counter-Strike 2 competitive community seems to be hyped up about it. Scheduled to run from February 14 to February 23, 2025, at Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, the event features a $1,250,000 prize pool. This tournament is the first one for PGL’s ambitious roadmap for CS2 in 2025, aiming to elevate the competitive experience for players and fans alike.

The official PGL account on X has revealed the list of qualified teams from around the world for this event.

Also read: IEM Katowice 2025 power rankings: Teams to watch out for

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

List of teams participating in PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

also-read-trending Trending

The PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament will start with Group Stage, where 16 teams will be playing best-of-three matches. The top eight teams will advance to the Playoffs, which will follow a single-elimination bracket. All Playoffs matches will be best-of-three, with the Grand Finals being a best-of-five.

The following teams have qualified for the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament:

  • The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)
  • FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)
  • MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)
  • Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)
  • FURIA Esports (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)
  • paiN Gaming (biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS)
  • MIBR (exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy)
  • 3DMAX (Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti)
  • Eternal Fire (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)
  • Complexity (JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx)
  • SAW (MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr)
  • BIG (tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped)
  • FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali)
  • Astralis (dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN)
  • Wildcard (stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy)
  • Virtus.pro (FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY)

These teams were selected based on their Valve Ranking Standings (VRS) as of January 6, 2025. However, it has been clarified in the official blog that after PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025, future events will have qualifiers instead of direct invites based on VRS. There will be Open Qualifiers in the following regions: North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

The $1.25 million prize pool will be distributed amongst the participants in the following manner:

  • 1st: $400,000
  • 2nd: $187,500
  • 3rd: $150,000
  • 4th: $87,500
  • 5th-8th: $62,500
  • 9th-11th: $31,250
  • 12th-14th: $18,750
  • 15th-16th: $12,500

Also read: CS2 IEM Katowice 2025: Teams, schedule, and more

Read more Counter-Strike 2 articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी