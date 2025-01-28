CS2: All teams participating in PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

The PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 is arriving soon, and the Counter-Strike 2 competitive community seems to be hyped up about it. Scheduled to run from February 14 to February 23, 2025, at Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, the event features a $1,250,000 prize pool. This tournament is the first one for PGL’s ambitious roadmap for CS2 in 2025, aiming to elevate the competitive experience for players and fans alike.

The official PGL account on X has revealed the list of qualified teams from around the world for this event.

List of teams participating in PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025

The PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament will start with Group Stage, where 16 teams will be playing best-of-three matches. The top eight teams will advance to the Playoffs, which will follow a single-elimination bracket. All Playoffs matches will be best-of-three, with the Grand Finals being a best-of-five.

The following teams have qualified for the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 tournament:

The MongolZ (bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu)

(bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu) FaZe Clan (rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE)

(rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE) MOUZ (torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx)

(torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, Spinx) Team Falcons (Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster)

(Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster) FURIA Esports (yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz)

(yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz) paiN Gaming (biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS)

(biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS) MIBR (exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy)

(exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy) 3DMAX (Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti)

(Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti) Eternal Fire (XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA)

(XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA) Complexity (JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx)

(JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx) SAW (MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr)

(MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr) BIG (tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped)

(tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped) FlyQuest (INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali)

(INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali) Astralis (dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN)

(dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN) Wildcard (stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy)

(stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy) Virtus.pro (FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY)

These teams were selected based on their Valve Ranking Standings (VRS) as of January 6, 2025. However, it has been clarified in the official blog that after PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025, future events will have qualifiers instead of direct invites based on VRS. There will be Open Qualifiers in the following regions: North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

The $1.25 million prize pool will be distributed amongst the participants in the following manner:

1st : $400,000

: $400,000 2nd : $187,500

: $187,500 3rd : $150,000

: $150,000 4th : $87,500

: $87,500 5th-8th : $62,500

: $62,500 9th-11th : $31,250

: $31,250 12th-14th : $18,750

: $18,750 15th-16th: $12,500

