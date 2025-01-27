IEM Katowice 2025 power rankings: Teams to watch out for

IEM Katowice 2025 is scheduled to start on January 29, 2025, and enthusiasts might be searching for the top teams to keep an eye on. Considering recent results and the roster changes before the tournament, this article will rank all 24 teams from worst to best. This should give the spectators an idea of the current situation of their favorite teams and their chances of winning the event.

IEM Katowice 2025 teams ranked from worst to best

24) Wildcard

Wildcard has shown poor form in their recent top-tier events and therefore can be considered the worst team coming into this tournament. They could not secure a single win in Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 and have not shown any signs of improvement coming into IEM Katowice 2025.

Although under an experienced in-game leader (stanislaw), Wildcard will arguably face a difficult journey in a stacked tournament with the world’s best teams.

Roster:

Peter " stanislaw " Jarguz (IGL)

" Jarguz (IGL) Joshua " JBa " Barutt

" Barutt Aran " Sonic " Groesbeek

" Groesbeek Tim " susp " Ångström

" Ångström Love " phzy " Smidebrant

" Smidebrant Vincent "vinS" Jozefiak (Coach)

23) Imperial Female

Imperial Female has no history of S-tier tournament performances, making it difficult to predict their results for IEM Katowice 2025. However, their latest result against Natus Vincere in the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 Closed Qualifier resulted in a 0-2 loss.

Coming into an event starring teams like Team Spirit and G2 Esports, the Imperial Female roster is not expected to provide the best results, therefore ranking them in the twenty-third position on the list.

Roster:

Ana " ANa " Dumbravă

" Dumbravă Alexandra " twenty3 " Timonina

" Timonina Viktoria " tory " Kazieva (IGL)

" Kazieva (IGL) Katarína " Kat " Vašková

" Vašková Zainab " zAAz " Turkie

" Turkie Kamen "bubble" Kostadinov (Coach)

22) FlyQuest

FlyQuest is an unpredictable team with variable performances in past events. After securing first place in ESL Challenger Dreamhack Atlanta 2024, they failed to make it to the playoff stages in Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 with two wins and three losses.

Their inconsistency might be their downfall in IEM Katowice 2025, which is why we've ranked them twenty-second on the list.

Roster:

Joshua " INS " Potter

" Potter Jay " Liazz " Tregillgas

" Tregillgas Declan " Vexite " Portelli

" Portelli Christopher " dexter " Nong (IGL)

" Nong (IGL) Iulian " regali " Harjău

" Harjău Erdenetsogt "erkaSt" Gantulga (Coach)

21) Complexity

Complexity participated in only two tier-1 tournaments in 2024. They secured first place at ESL Challenger Dreamhack Summer 2024 and reached the semifinals of ESL Pro League Season 19.

Despite achieving good results in their recent events, their lack of experience against the world’s best teams might hamper their results in IEM Katowice 2025, thus placing them at twenty-first.

Roster:

Ioannis 'Johnny' " JT " Theodosiou (IGL)

" Theodosiou (IGL) Michael " Grim " Wince

" Wince Håkon " hallzerk " Fjærli

" Fjærli Danny " cxzi " Strzelczyk

" Strzelczyk Nicholas " nicx " Lee

" Lee Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)

20) MIBR

MIBR had a single participation in 2024, which was ESL Challenger Dreamhack Melbourne 2024, where they secured first place. Therefore, the lack of information regarding their preparations makes it tough to predict their results at IEM Katowice 2025.

Furthermore, in an event with the world’s top teams like Team Spirit, G2 Esports, and Natus Vincere, MIBR’s lack of experience might be their downfall.

Roster:

Raphael " exit " Lacerda

" Lacerda Felipe " insani " Yuji

" Yuji André " drop " Abreu (IGL)

" Abreu (IGL) Rafael " saffee " Costa

" Costa Lucas " Lucaozy " Neves

" Neves Bruno "BIT" Lima (Coach)

19) GamerLegion

GamerLegion lacks consistent good results against top teams. They crashed out of the semifinals at CCT Season 1 Global Finals with a 0-2 loss against Eternal Fire. This shows that despite having a solid roster, they lack that X factor when facing the world’s best teams.

Furthermore, they have a fairly new roster, resulting in a lack of experience, which might further hamper their performance at IEM Katowice 2025.

Roster:

Henrich " sl3nd " Hevesi

" Hevesi Erik " ztr " Gustafsson (IGL)

" Gustafsson (IGL) Sebastian " Tauson " Tauson

" Tauson Oldřich " PR " Nový

" Nový Fredrik " REZ " Sterner

" Sterner Ashley "ashhh" Battye (Coach)

18) BIG

Before 2024, BIG was one of the top teams to look out for. However, entering the season with roster issues, BIG did not have a single significant result to show for their reputation.

IEM Katowice 2025 will be their first tier-one event in a while, and with an almost new roster, BIG does not hold high expectations. However, with an experienced in-game leader, tabseN, they might pull through with a few upsets.

Roster:

Johannes " tabseN " Wodarz (IGL)

" Wodarz (IGL) Karim " Krimbo " Moussa

" Moussa Jon " JDC " de Castro

" de Castro Can " kyuubii " Ali

" Ali Marcel " hyped " Köhn

" Köhn Alexander "kakafu" Szymanczyk (Interim coach)

17) Team Falcons

Team Falcons participated in several top-tier tournaments in 2024 but failed to produce consistent results. Their best result came at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, where they finished as the top two teams attending the event.

Considering their recent results, Team Falcons rank seventeenth on the list. However, coming into IEM Katowice 2025 with newly acquired top talents like NiKo and TeSeS, this just might be the tournament where they perform their best.

Roster:

Emil " Magisk " Reif

" Reif Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Damjan " kyxsan " Stoilkovski (IGL)

" Stoilkovski (IGL) Abdulkhalik " degster " Gasanov

" Gasanov Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Coach)

16) Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro has had ups and downs throughout their history and their recent results are not very promising. After ending 2023 with a strong win at the Roobet Cup, they failed to qualify for any top-tier tournament the following year.

However, with a fairly new roster and hopefully, improved preparation, Virtus.pro can reach their former glory at IEM Katowice 2025. This ranks them sixteenth on the list.

Roster:

Evgeniy " FL1T " Lebedev

" Lebedev Petr " fame " Bolyshev

" Bolyshev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Timur " FL4MUS " Maryev

" Maryev Kaisar " ICY " Faiznurov

" Faiznurov Pavel "PASHANOJ" Legostaev (Coach)

15) SAW

This entirely Portuguese squad is no slouch when it comes to top-tier Counter-Strike. They ended 2024 on a strong note, securing first place at ESL Challenger Katowice 2024, and have had decent results in the past events as well.

However, the sheer inexperience of this squad against CS giants, like Team Spirit and G2 Esports, and a recent roster change might hamper their results at IEM Katowice, ranking them fifteenth on the list.

Roster:

Christopher " MUTiRiS " Fernandes (IGL)

" Fernandes (IGL) Ricardo " rmn " Oliveira

" Oliveira João " story " Vieira

" Vieira André " Ag1l " Gil

" Gil José " shr " Gil

" Gil Maikil "Golden" Selim (Coach)

14) 3DMAX

3DMAX’s best result came last year at Skyesports Championship 2024 where they secured first place. Since then, however, they have had shaky performances and ended 2024 with a disappointing performance at Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024.

Coming into IEM Katowice 2025, this French squad is one of the few to have maintained their previous roster, which hopefully boosts their coordination and helps them achieve better results.

Roster:

Lucas " Lucky " Chastang

" Chastang Thomas " Djoko " Pavoni

" Pavoni Pierre " Ex3rcice " Bulinge

" Bulinge Bryan " Maka " Canda (IGL)

" Canda (IGL) Filip " Graviti " Branković

" Branković Damien "wasiNk" Dufour (Coach)

13) Astralis

The once unbeatable team Astralis has fallen off massively since their CS:GO days. They won their last major event in 2019 and have since failed to make an impact at tier-one tournaments.

However, with a revamped roster, and the likes of dev1ce, cadiaN, and stavn in their lineup, Astralis can potentially return to their former glory. Considering the experience of their newly formed lineup, they get the thirteenth spot on the list.

Roster:

Nicolai " dev1ce " Reedtz

" Reedtz Victor " Staehr " Staehr

" Staehr Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Jakob " jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) Casper "ruggah" Due (Coach)

12) paiN Gaming

This South American squad performed poorly in their latest S-tier tournament, the Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024. Following that, however, they went on to show major improvements as they beat FaZe Clan and GamerLegion pretty convincingly in the recent BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 Closed Qualifier.

Considering their recent form, they can certainly cause major upsets in IEM Katowice 2025 and are thus ranked twelfth on the list.

Roster:

Rodrigo " biguzera " Bittencourt (IGL)

" Bittencourt (IGL) Kaue " kauez " Kaschuk

" Kaschuk Lucas " nqz " Soares

" Soares João " snow " Vinicius

" Vinicius David " dav1deuS " Tapia

" Tapia Henrique "rikz" Waku (Coach)

11) FURIA Esports

FURIA Esports had a solid run in Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024, narrowly missing out on the playoffs with two wins and three losses. Moreover, the losses they suffered were extremely close matches.

However, they went on to show major improvements in their recent performances in the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 Closed Qualifier. Even though they failed to qualify, their playstyle is difficult to face off against, ranking them eleventh on the list.

Looking at their current form, FURIA looks better than before and this all-Brazilian squad, including talents like FalleN and KSCERATO, is not to be taken lightly during IEM Katowice 2025.

Roster:

Yuri " yuurih " Boian

" Boian Kaike " KSCERATO " Cerato

" Cerato Gabriel " FalleN " Toledo (IGL)

" Toledo (IGL) Marcelo " chelo " Cespedes

" Cespedes Felipe " skullz " Medeiros

" Medeiros Sidnei "sidde" Macedo (Coach)

10) Team Liquid

Team Liquid has had decent results in recent tournaments. They reached the playoff stage at Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024, only to lose against Team Spirit, who went on to win the entire event.

With a stacked lineup including popular players like NAF and Twistzz, and their current form, there is a lot of expectation from Team Liquid and they might just deliver in IEM Katowice 2025.

Roster:

Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken (IGL)

" Van Dulken (IGL) Roland " ultimate " Tomkowiak

" Tomkowiak Justin " jks " Savage

" Savage Guy " NertZ " Iluz

" Iluz Torbjørn "mithR" Nyborg (Coach)

9) Eternal Fire

The Turkish powerhouse, Eternal Fire, always seems to be the team causing upsets in major events. Finishing second in three of their recent S-tier tournaments, Eternal Fire is no slouch when it comes to the big stage. Their recent performances also saw them beating some of the world’s best teams like G2 Esports and Team Vitality.

Furthermore, their lineup contains incredible talents like XANTARES, MAJ3R, and woxic, making them a force to be reckoned with in IEM Katowice 2025.

Roster:

İsmailсan " XANTARES " Dörtkardeş

" Dörtkardeş Engin " MAJ3R " Küpeli (IGL)

" Küpeli (IGL) Ali " Wicadia " Haydar Yalçın

" Haydar Yalçın Özgür " woxic " Eker

" Eker Samet " jottAAA " Köklü

" Köklü Sezgin "Fabre" Kalaycı (Coach)

8) HEROIC

HEROIC is a bit of an unpredictable team, coming into IEM Katowice 2025. They have a completely new roster as of January 10, 2025, only having played three professional matches together as a team.

However, considering their performance in the BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 Closed Qualifier, and only losing to tournament favorite Team Spirit in the main event, HEROIC can very well be considered serious contenders in IEM Katowice 2025.

Roster:

Alvaro " SunPayus " Garcia

" Garcia Linus " LNZ " Holtäng (IGL)

" Holtäng (IGL) Simon " yxngstxr " Boije

" Boije Yasin " xfl0ud " Koç

" Koç Andrey " tN1R " Tatarinovich

" Tatarinovich Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)

7) FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan has always been a team to look out for in S-tier tournaments and this time is no different. With a stacked roster and plenty of experience, they are looking to prove a point in IEM Katowice 2025.

However, their recent performances have been a bit shaky. If they find their form before the event begins, FaZe can definitely have a good run in the tournament.

Roster:

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Finn " karrigan " Andersen (IGL)

" Andersen (IGL) David " frozen " Čerňanský

" Čerňanský Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Filip "NEO" Kubski (Coach)

6) The Mongolz

The Mongolz recently proved to be one of the more dominant teams in Counter-Strike 2 with a perfect run in the opening and elimination stages of Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024. They then went on to lose against MOUZ but showed what they were capable of coming into IEM Katowice 2025.

They can still be considered one of the tournament favorites but their lack of experience might ultimately lead to poor performances. Therefore, they are ranked sixth on the list.

Roster:

Garidmagnai " bLitz " Byambasuren (IGL)

" Byambasuren (IGL) Sodbayar " Techno4K " Munkhbold

" Munkhbold Usukhbayar " 910 " Banzragch

" Banzragch Ayush " mzinho " Batbold

" Batbold Azbayar " Senzu " Munkhbold

" Munkhbold Erdenedalai "maaRaa" Bayanbat (Coach)

5) Team Vitality

Team Vitality has an incredibly talented roster, and with the recent addition of ropz, they are looking better than ever. Despite suffering a loss against Eternal Fire in BLAST Bounty Spring 2025, Vitality can easily be considered one of the title contenders in IEM Katowice 2025 owing to the sheer talent and experience across the roster.

Tea Vitality certainly has a chance of winning the event if they can play to their full potential.

Roster:

Dan " apEX " Madesclaire (IGL)

" Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu " ZywOo " Herbaut

" Herbaut Shahar " flameZ " Shushan

" Shushan William " mezii " Merriman

" Merriman Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Coach)

4) MOUZ

MOUZ had much success in 2024 and moved into 2025 as one of the world's top teams. Despite not having the best result in the recent BLAST Bounty Spring 2025 event, their performance impressed enthusiasts.

Furthermore, with the recent addition of Spinx to their lineup, MOUZ is looking to start off strong in IEM Katowice 2025 with fresh preparation and a lot of expectations.

Roster:

Ádám " torzsi " Torzsás

" Torzsás Dorian " xertioN " Berman

" Berman Jimi " Jimpphat " Salo

" Salo Ludvig " Brollan " Brolin (IGL)

" Brolin (IGL) Lotan " Spinx " Giladi

" Giladi Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen (Coach)

3) Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere's performance last season makes them one of the best in the world. With the same roster that won the Esports World Cup 2024, they are looking to show similar dominance in IEM Katowice 2025.

However, their recent performances have been surpassed by the likes of G2 Esports and Team Spirit, therefore ranking them third on the list.

Roster:

Valerij " b1t " Vakhovsjkyj

" Vakhovsjkyj Aleksi " Aleksib " Virolainen (IGL)

" Virolainen (IGL) Justinas " jL " Lekavičius

" Lekavičius Mihai " iM " Ivan

" Ivan Ihor " w0nderful " Zhdanov

" Zhdanov Andrij "B1ad3" Ghorodensjkyj (Coach)

2) G2 Esports

G2 Esports has been a dominant team since the launch of Counter-Strike 2 and will look to continue their run in IEM Katowice 2025. With the roster including talents like m0NESY and huNter- and their incredible synergy in the past events, G2 will always be considered title contenders.

They rank second on the list only behind the popular Team Spirit.

Roster:

Nemanja " huNter -" Kovač

-" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Mario " malbsMd " Samayoa

" Samayoa Janusz " Snax " Pogorzelski (IGL)

" Pogorzelski (IGL) Nikita " HeavyGod " Martynenko

" Martynenko Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas (Coach)

1) Team Spirit

Team Spirit is easily the best team coming into IEM Katowice 2025. They won both the latest top-tier tournaments, Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 and BLAST Bounty Spring 2025, with relative ease and have proven themselves to be an unbeatable force in their current form.

Considering their recent performances and results, Team Spirit has the best odds of winning the tournament.

Roster:

Leonid " chopper " Vishnyakov (IGL)

" Vishnyakov (IGL) Boris " magixx " Vorobyev

" Vorobyev Myroslav " zont1x " Plakhotja

" Plakhotja Danil " donk " Kryshkovets

" Kryshkovets Dmitriy " sh1ro " Sokolov

" Sokolov Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Coach)

