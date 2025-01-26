CS2 leaks showcase upcoming Danger Zone 2025 Collection

According to recent leaks, The Danger Zone 2025 Collection of skins might be arriving in CS2. This leak arrived right after the announcement of Premier Season 2, and if true, would be the third case of Counter-Strike 2. The original Danger Zone Collection was released in 2018 and featured some of the most iconic skins such as the AK47 Asiimov, and AWP Neo Noir.

This leak was first shared by @csmoneytrade on their X account, which is one of the biggest trading markets for Counter-Strike skins. On that note, here's everything about the possibly upcoming Danger Zone 2025 Collection in CS 2.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt as it is subject to change.

CS2 Danger Zone 2025 Collection leak: Everything we know so far

The leaked post includes an image showcasing 17 skins and a rare special item icon, supposedly part of the upcoming Danger Zone 2025 Collection. Interestingly, the image features two CZ76 and two M4A4 skins, which is unusual as CS cases typically avoid including duplicate weapon types. This anomaly makes the leak somewhat questionable and has sparked debates among the community about its authenticity. The names of the skins are:

Rare Special Item: Showcases a Shadow knife.

Showcases a Shadow knife. M4A4: DamMakara V2

DamMakara V2 USP-S: Kuicho Dragon Reforged

Kuicho Dragon Reforged AK47: Wildfire Wolf

Wildfire Wolf MP9: Transit

Transit M4A4: Lunar Mission

Lunar Mission Sawed Off: Crocodile

Crocodile MAG-10: AIRFORCE

AIRFORCE R8 Revolver: Yapper

Yapper P90: ILLUMINA

ILLUMINA P2000: Chroma

Chroma MP7: Reverse

Reverse Famas: Betrayer

Betrayer MP5-SD: Silent Depth

Silent Depth PP-Bizon: Street Spirit

Street Spirit XM1014: Dangerzone

Dangerzone CZ75-Auto: Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy CZ75-Auto: Checkmate

Assuming that the rarity of the skins in the image goes from top to bottom based on the visual appearance, the M4A4 DamMakara V2 and USP-S Kuicho Dragon Reforged are most likely the two Covert Rarity skins in the case.

It’s possible that some of these skins were leaked independently and may not ultimately be part of the Danger Zone 2025 Collection. Until Valve provides official confirmation, the leak remains highly speculative. As of now, the release date of this skin case is not known but the timing of the leak indicates it could be arriving with the start of Season 2 Premier.

