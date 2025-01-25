When does CS2 Premier Season 2 start?

Valve announced CS2 Premier Season 2 on January 25, 2025, as Season 1 is coming to an end. To celebrate the upcoming season, the developers have decided to provide a commemorative Premier Season One Medal for players who earned a CS rating during Season 1. This medal will display Season 1 statistics, which players can view by clicking on the medal in their inventory. This initiative allows players to identify areas for improvement as they prepare for the next season.

This article covers everything you need to know about CS2 Premier Season 2 and its starting date.

When does Valve launch CS2 Premier Season 2?

As of now, Valve has not mentioned the exact date for the start of Premier Season 2, but they have stated that it will begin next week following the conclusion of Season 1. According to a popular Counter-Strike content creator @gabefollower, this uncertainty of the date and delay in launching the CS2 Premier Season 2 is because the devs are currently testing an anti-cheat system for their title.

A still of Premier Season 1 statistics (Image via Valve)

There’s no official confirmation of this information and players need to wait until the next week for updates. Season 2 will come with certain changes in terms of map and weapons which will impact the overall gameplay. For instance, the M4A4 will be less expensive, and the FAMAS will have some improvements to its standing and crouching accuracy as well as a price reduction.

Similar to the Season 1 medal, there will be a Premier Season Two Medal award for players after the conclusion of Season 2, following the Austin Major. The color of the medal will reflect their highest CS Rating achieved during the season, and the bars will reflect the total wins, with one bar representing 25 wins, up to a maximum of five bars.

To earn this medal players must have a good account standing, 25 Premier match wins, and an active CSR at the end of the season.

That said, as players transition to Season 2, they will experience one day of Premier downtime, during which their CS rating will be recalibrated based on their Season 1 performance. At the start of the new season, they must win 10 matches to unlock the ratings again.

