Can you play CS:GO after CS2? Possibilities explored

Valve introduced CS2 in 2023, an upgrade to CS:GO, launched in 2012. The current version of the game was a massive improvement in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics, giving the title a brighter and more realistic feel. For this, millions of players were already engrossed and started playing.

However, many players still want to play the old CS:GO for its smooth graphics and lag-free experience. Considering their demands to revisit the old version of the title, Valve has made it accessible to them.

In this article we will guide you on how to switch CS:GO from CS2.

How to switch the classic CS:GO from CS2?

Valve has made it possible for players to play the classic Counter-Strike via Steam. At present, you will find Counter Strike 2 as the basic game on Steam. However, you can enjoy CS:GO by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open your Steam account and navigate to Counter-Strike 2 from your Steam library.

from your Steam library. Step 2: Right-click on the game and click on " properties ."

." Step 3: Select the “ Betas ” option from the properties tab.

” option from the properties tab. Step 4: Open the dropdown menu of the “ Beta Participation ” option.

” option. Step 5: From that menu, select “csgo_legacy_Legacy Version of CS:GO” and you are ready to drive into the old title.

Steps to access CS:GO via Steam (Image via Steam)

That said, there are certain limitations to the CS:GO legacy version. After you start CS:GO you won't be allowed to play online or on any community server. However, you can still experience the nostalgic feeling by hosting a LAN party or playing with bots in hard or medium modes.

If you want to revert to the current version, you have to follow the same steps mentioned above but instead of selecting the CS:GO legacy version you need to click "None."

Moreover, there is no certainty about how long the legacy version of the title will be available. It is recommended, to take advantage of it before it is removed.

