Is Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) worth playing in 2024?

Counter-Striker 2 (CS2) has been out for a while but had a rocky start as Valve’s shooter continuously gained and lost a chunk of active players. Despite a long beta-testing phase, the developer could not release the full game in a polished state. This initially caused many problems, and the community provided valuable feedback through social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter (X).

There are many moving parts in an online multiplayer title like CS2 that need to work perfectly to provide a balanced gameplay experience. The malfunction or failure of any one of these pillars can lead to different errors, bugs, and glitches. Many things need to be fine-tuned in the shooter game, but it has the potential to carry on the legacy of its prequel as a leading esports title.

This article will discuss if and why CS2 is worth playing in 2024.

Should you play Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) in 2024?

Yes, you should play Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) in 2024. This is primarily because a new competitive season is drawing closer, and the publisher is sure to bring improvements and make it truly esports-ready for the pros and all the fans.

There is a possibility that there are even smaller bugs in the game apart from the obvious ones. Despite their presence, you should keep playing the game to maintain your edge and learn it. This is even more important for players who wish to compete at higher levels or want to join professional teams in the future.

Premier matchmaking

The Premier matchmaking has a knack for putting players from different ratings in the same team without a solid explanation. It would be one thing if both sides were balanced in the lobby, but this seems to happen frequently for only one team, which results in a snowball victory for the opponents.

In-game exploits

Even after various fixes, the community has found different exploits allowing them to run third-party software and gain advantages over the opponents or potentially ban someone else. There have been a few cases where some players could execute harmful code in someone else’s PC through the game.

This is a serious breach and can be used to steal data or wrongfully VAC (Valve Anti Cheat) ban someone in the lobby.

Hit Registration

The Hit Registration in the game also feels a bit off at times and can negatively affect a player’s ability to score kills and win crucial rounds. This means that you would shoot an enemy, and the bullet would reach their character model but not deal any damage, as the client did not record it as a hit.

While there have been some explanations citing that this might be a visual error, it is an important aspect of the game and might need further investigation.

Optimization

The optimization of the game is another debate that has been continuing on different Reddit threads. The game was built on a better engine to increase the graphical fidelity, but it seems to hinder the overall performance.

There are various cases where even decent gaming builds were unable to output a consistently high three-digit frame rate. This issue can cause screen tearing and visibility problems, ultimately affecting the gameplay experience.

Even though the release and track record of CS2 have been riddled with problems so far, it was ultimately created with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) as the base.

Unfortunately, Valve has decided to end the official support for CS:GO and funnel the resources to others, including CS2. This means the developer would examine the game closely and deploy more updates to provide a fair playing field.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.