Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) FPS guide: How to boost performance by disabling Fullscreen Optimization

Apart from tweaking your in-game settings, there is another reliable way to boost your FPS in Counter-Strike 2, and that is by disabling Fullscreen Optimization in the shooter. CS2 did not launch in the most polished state, and many players have complained about facing a lot of performance issues in the title, including a good bit of lag and stuttering during crucial moments.

While using the best settings for your hardware setup is the idea way to fix lag and stuttering in the game. Alternate methods, like disabling Fullscreen Optimization, seem to be providing an immediate boost to FPS.

Hence, today’s Counter-Strike 2 guide will go over some of the things that you can do to disable Fullscreen Optimization in CS2.

How to disable Fullscreen Optimization to boost FPS in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To disable Fullscreen Optimization in Counter-Strike 2, here are a few things that you need to do:

Make your way to the following file location on your desktop: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game. The objective here is to locate the CS2.exe file.

However, if you have not installed CS2 in the C drive, an alternate way of reaching the desired file will be through Steam itself. Hence, open the client and select “Manage File" after right-clicking on Counter-Strike 2.

Here, you will get the option to “Browse Local Files.” Click on it, and it will directly take you to the installation directory.

Once you locate CS2.exe, you will then need to right-click on the file and make your way to “Properties.” This will open up another pop-up along with several tabs, one of which is “Compatibility.”

Make your way to the “Compatibility” tab and then look for the “Disable Fullscreen Optimization” option. You will need to click and select it. Once done, re-launch the game.

Disabling Fullscreen Optimization will not help you solve all of the performance and lag issues in Counter-Strike 2. However, it’s going to give a significant boost in FPS, allowing you to have a much smoother gameplay experience.

Hence, if you are on a mid to low-end system, you might want to tweak the settings and tone down on the textures a bit, along with disabling Fullscreen Optimization. This will allow you to deal with many of the optimization issues that CS2 has with frames.