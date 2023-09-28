Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Interp Settings: Console commands to reduce lag and latency

Counter-Strike 2 Interp Settings will allow you to reduce lag and game delay with the help of console commands. Game performance issues can often make the difference between clutching a round or dying needlessly to a frag grenade at the start of one. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are looking for ways to reduce loss and delay in the game.

While your rig as well as internet stability often dictate the performance you get in a match, there are ways that you can smoothen the experience with the help of console commands. This is where the knowledge of Interpolation Time or Interp Settings comes in, and how a few command tweaks will allow you to have a significantly more stable gameplay experience.

Hence, today’s Counter-Strike 2 guide will go over everything that you need to know about reducing lag in CS2 using Interp Settings.

What are Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Interp Settings?

To understand Interp Settings in Counter-Strike 2, you will first need to understand Interpolation Time (IT). It is the delay that is implemented by the game on every payer on the server, a lot like Rollback Netcode you will find in fighting games. However, the application here is for a low-TTK title and works quite differently.

The Interpolation Time is implemented to help players experience a smoother gameplay experience irrespective of their system settings and internet connection stability. However, there are moments when this feature acts as a double-edged sword and forces more lag, latency, and performance issues than what it helps with.

With the help of some console commands, you will be able to tweak the Interpolation Time, also called Interp Settings, and make things significantly smoother.

How does Interpolation Time work in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

For most first-person shooters including Counter-Strike 2, the default cl_interp value is usually 100 ms or 01. The default cl_updaterate and cl_interp_ratio values are 20 and 2, which also provide an Interp value of 100 ms.

Hence, irrespective of the ping that you have in the game, your Interpolation Time and value remains 100 ms. However, with every player on the serving carrying this value, it’s further boosted to 200 ms and it is because of this that you will often see delayed versions of events that many in the community refer to as lag or latency.

Fortunately, lag from Interpolation Time can be significantly reduced using console commands in Counter-Strike 2.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) commands to fix lag and latency

To reduce lag with CS2 Interp Settings, you will need to make an autoexec.cfg, which will automatically tweak the Interpolation Time in the game.

To create the file, you will need to make your way to “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\cfg”. This is the Config Folder, and once there open the cfg file to add the following commands:

cl_updaterate 128

cl_interp_ratio 1

cl_interp "0.015625" or cl_interp "0.03125"

This is what many call the autoexec.cfg file, and it will allow you to automatically reduce the values for cl_interp, cl_updaterate, and cl_interp_ratio.

Cl_interp will now have an interpolation value of 0.015625 (15ms)or 0.03125 (31ms) which will automatically translate into 1 and 2 ticks on a 64-tick server, and 2 and 4 ticks on a 128-tick server.

Apart from having a more stable internet connection, the Interp Settings way is the next best method to reduce lag and latency in Counter-Strike 2.