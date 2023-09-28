Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): Premier mode matches and leaderboards explained

The Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Premier mode functions differently from regular competitive matches in the game. There has been a fair amount of overhauling with some of the ranking systems from CS:GO, with the FPS introducing visible elo ratings as well as a color ranking feature. Thus, it’s not surprising why many in the community are curious about how some of these features and systems work in the game.

Premier mode comes with a Pick and ban phase with a max round of 12. There is also an Overtime feature, which will prevent matches from resulting in a draw unless both teams reach 15-15.

While the system might seem a little complicated initially, it just takes a little getting used to. This Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) guide explains everything you need to know about the Premier mode matches and leaderboards.

How do Premier mode matches work in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

When starting your first Premier match in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), keep a few things in mind, such as:

1) There is a map pick and ban phase

Unlike in competitive matches, you will first be made to pick and ban a map of your choosing as soon as a game begins.

The first team will ban two maps, while the other team will ban three maps.

This means that there are only two maps remaining. However, only the first team gets to decide on which map they would like to play.

The system brings a lot of variation to matchmaking, and players are not forced to play in the same arena over and over again. However, this also puts the additional stress of learning every single competitive map in the FPS.

Thus, it’s best you familiarize yourself with the new systems in the regular competitive mode before trying your hand in Premier.

2) Matches have a max round of 12 per half

Premier mode matches will have a maximum round of 12 per half. The team that reaches 13 rounds first will win the game.

However, one nuance here is if both teams reach 12 wins apiece, the game will go into overtime, and the first team to reach 16 wins will win the game.

3) Overtime

With the Overtime feature in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), teams, after reaching a 12-12 scoreline, will play until one side reaches 16 wins. These will be three rounds per half. However, if both teams reach 15-15, the match will end in a draw.

4) Matchmaking

Matchmaking in Premier will revolve around pitting you against players within your elo and Premier rating.

Here are the ratings and a rough rank estimate:

Grey (Silver – Gold Nova)

0 - 4,999 elo

Light Blue (Gold Nova – MG)

5,000 - 9,999 elo

Blue (MG – LE)

10,000 - 14,999 elo

Purple (LEM – Supreme)

15,000 - 19,999 elo

Pink (Supreme – Global)

20,000 - 24,999 elo

Red (Global)

25,000 - 29,999 elo

Yellow/Gold

30,000+ elo

What are leaderboards in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

CounterStrike 2 (CS2) has a new leaderboard system that will allow you to see how well you are performing in Premier matches and where you stack up against friends and other players of your elo.

Leaderboards will show you the ratings of all players, along with their wins and percentages accumulated.

It is one of the more exciting Premier features that you can use to know just how good you are at the game and how much you have improved over time.