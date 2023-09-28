Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): All Premier ranks and rating system explained

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has officially gone live, and the new title has seen a significant overhaul in its Premier ranking system as well as ratings from the previous entry CS:GO. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are quite to know more about how some of these changes work, along with what is required to rank up faster in the competitive ladder.

One of the biggest changes to the system is the fact that players had a universal rank ranging from Silver to Global Elite in CS:GO. In CS2, while the same ranks exist, the ranking will be given map-wise. Hence, you will have a different competitive rank for every Premier map in the FPS.

There has also been the addition of a visible elo numbering system, which has made the competitive part of the game significantly more transparent.

Today’s Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) guide will go over everything that you need to know about the new Premier ranks and rating system in the game.

How to get your placement rating in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To get your placement rating in Counter-Strike 2, you need to win 10 matches, and you will receive your rank placement after this.

Ratings will begin at zero and go to 40,000. After you are placed in a particular rating for the map, you will have to play and win more matches to improve your rating and reach a higher rank.

How does the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) ranks and rating system work

Each of the ranks will have its own designated color, and with every 5000 elo, you will be given a different color. The rating system does not completely mimic the one from CS:GO, however, it’s not too difficult to assign a color to a particular rank from the precious title.

Here is a rough estimate:

Grey (Silver – Gold Nova)

0 - 4,999 elo

Light Blue (Gold Nova – MG)

5,000 - 9,999 elo

Blue (MG – LE)

10,000 - 14,999 elo

Purple (LEM – Supreme)

15,000 - 19,999 elo

Pink (Supreme – Global)

20,000 - 24,999 elo

Red (Global)

25,000 - 29,999 elo

Yellow/Gold (Global

30,000+ elo

Do keep in mind that the color and the associated ranking system from CS:GO is a rough estimate and should be used more as a yardstick.

How to increase Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) ranks

To increase your rank in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)’s Premiere Mode, you need to play more games and win them. When a match begins, the game will automatically mention the amount of elo that you will win or lose based on the final outcome of the match.

Individual performance like kills and deaths don’t affect elo loss or gain much, however, more wins will help you compound your elo gain.

Win-streaks and loss-streaks will compound the amount of elo you gain or lose with every match. The amount, however, will differ based on the rating you are in; the amount you gain is much more in lower ranks, and the amount you lose significantly increases the higher you go in the Premier rating system.