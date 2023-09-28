How to buy and sell Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) skins through Steam

What sets Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), or any of the previous generations of Counter-Strike, apart from other titles is the versatility that it offers in terms of commanding the marketplace. The game gives you access to one of the biggest online digital cosmetic markets, the Steam Community Marketplace, allowing you to purchase or sell any cosmetic of your choice.

Unlike Valorant, where players tend to sell off their own accounts, in CS2, you can engage in one-on-one trades and even use the Steam Marketplace with utmost security to earn money off of any unwanted cosmetics.

This article aims to guide you through purchasing and selling skins in the Steam Community Market.

Steps to buy skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) using Steam Community Market

Expand Tweet

Buying skins in Counter-Strike 2 is quite a straightforward process. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Ensure that your Steam account has made a minimum purchase of $5 since you created it. Without a $5 transaction through the account, you will not be granted access to the Steam Community Market and its associated features.

Step 2: If eligible to be part of the Community Market, launch Steam and click on the 'Community' tab at the top. Click on 'Market' as displayed on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: After accessing the Steam Community Market, navigate to the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Doing so will take you to a category of the Marketplace specially filtered for CS2. Here, you will be able to use your required search modifiers and purchase any skin that you desire.

Step 5: To make smart purchases, look at the price graph of the item you are about to purchase. The graph will showcase the item's general price trend and will inform you whether prices are low, balanced, or at an all-time high.

Steps to sell skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) using Steam Community Market

Expand Tweet

Follow these steps to easily sell your Counter-Strike 2 cosmetics in the Steam Community Market:

Step 1: You must be eligible for Steam's Community Market by making a minimum transaction of $5 with your Steam account.

Step 2: Open the Community Tab through Steam and open the Market using the available drop-down menu.

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Sell an item' prompt, available in the top-right corner of the marketplace window.

Step 4: Select the required skin and take a look at the price graph to ensure you're getting a fair price. Accordingly, list the items for sale on the Community Market.

Step 5: Upon making a successful sale, you will be notified via email. The money will be directly credited to your Steam Wallet.

For more Counter-Strike 2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.