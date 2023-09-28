Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) "stuck on loading screen" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has finally been released, and fans across the world are ready to embrace it. However, as the game steps out of its Limited Test phase, many players have noticed an increasing recurrence of the "stuck on loading screen" error. The reported issue leaves players in an infinite loading loop in-game, with the background music playing and no other feedback or response.

This guide details potential fixes for this cumbersome issue. Players can try the following easy fixes to restore CS2 to its original state and enjoy all the content it has to offer.

Note: Keep in mind all the methods listed below are potential fixes, and they might not work for everyone.

Fixing Counter-Strike 2(CS2) "stuck on loading screen" error

Listed below are some things you can try to fix the loading screen problem, which seems to be a frequent occurrence in CS2, even during its Limited Test.

1) Verify game files

With the game files being part of CS:GO and the Limited Time variant of Counter-Strike 2, there is a possibility of corruption for undetermined reasons. Even the prospect of power interruption or network disruption can cause game files to be corrupted without much hint.

Here's how you can verify the game files:

Open the Steam library and right-click on Counter-Strike 2. Select the Properties tab and find the 'Local Files' option. Click on the 'Verify Game Files' option to execute it.

2) Run as administrator

Our second possible solution is to run CS2 as administrator. This will bypass any need for user permissions, allowing the game to have full access to what it desires.

To do this, simply right-click on the game icon and click 'Run as Administrator.' This should potentially solve the problem.

3) Run the game in windowed mode

Oftentimes, the loading screen problem occurs when launching the game in full-screen mode. Switching to windowed mode as the title launches is another potential fix that we believe is worth giving a shot.

To do so, simply press 'Alt+Enter' as the title launches to switch the game into windowed mode.

4) Remove auto-exec files

Those who implemented a series of config and auto-exec files while playing CS2 during its Limited Test period are urged to remove them. These files might be preventing the game from launching in the manner that it should.

These config and auto-exec files were used to improve the player experience during the game's Limited Test period.

5) Re-install the game

A last resort, if none of the above solutions work, is a fresh re-install of Counter-Strike 2.

To uninstall the game directly from Steam, follow these steps:

Head to Steam, right-click on Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) from your Game Library Redirect to the 'Manage' tab Locate the 'Uninstall' button and proceed to uninstall the game.

After the game has been successfully wiped from your disk, re-install it and run it. This should potentially solve any ailing problems that might have affected the game.

For more CS2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.