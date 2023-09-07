Auto execs in CS2: Functions, how to use, and more

CS2, which is currently under limited testing, is filled with bugs that affect gameplay. To counter this issue, the game's community has worked out numerous solutions to tackle latency bugs, interpolation delays, constantly resetting binds, and more. These temporary fixes can be employed using console commands, something you need to do every time you boot your game. However, this process can be tedious.

This is where auto execs come in. Their role is to cut down on the process of manually inputting numerous commands upon launching the game. This article explores the concept of auto execs and how they can help you automatically furnish the console commands in-game upon booting without any hassles.

What are auto execs in CS2?

In simple terms, auto execs are personal configuration files that you can put into their game files to load up a specific configuration of settings upon booting a title, which, in this case, is CS2.

These files can range from mere crosshair settings and view model settings to complex networking and other server-related configurations. Upon placing an auto exec config, the game will automatically launch with these preferential settings updated.

There will be no need to manually input commands into the console, which would be a necessity had it not been for auto execs.

How to use auto execs in CS2

Using an auto exec in CS2 is a simple two-part process. This includes:

Creating a working auto exec file

Placing it in the right directory of the game's core files.

Creating an auto exec

To use auto execs in the tac-shooter, you must first have an auto exec file ready to use. Here is how you can create your very own auto-exec file:

Open Notepad.

Fill the Notepad with the desired console commands you want automatically executed.

These commands can range from mere jump binds to crosshair settings and more. You are recommended to input the latency fix settings in this auto-exec to prevent the common latency issue plaguing most players in-game.

Upon filling the notepad with the required console commands, save the file as "autoexec.cfg".

Placing the auto exec

The auto exec must be placed in CS2's game files in order for it to be functional. You can follow these instructions to successfully implement the auto exec file in your game:

Open Steam library and open CS:GO's library settings.

Click on the 'Browse' tab and locate the game's installed files.

Open the 'Game' folder and then proceed to the 'CS:GO' folder.

Relocate to the 'cfg' folder present and place your ''autoexec.cfg'' file in there.

Upon placing the designated file in the 'cfg' folder, you will have a fully functioning auto exec config file for your game.

It must be noted that since Counter-Strike 2 acts as an extension of CS:GO, there is no distinct CS2 game file. Those having trouble finding the right directory can head to Steam/steamapps/common/Counter-Strike Global Offensive/game/csgo/cfg

