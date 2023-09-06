How to fix latency issue in CS2

With a fresh wave of CS2 copies released for the public, the game has seen a humongous rise in popularity. Still, under limited testing, CS2 is plagued with various issues, the majority of them surrounding player's latency and other server-related issues. The delay seems to be a turnoff for many, as there seemed to be no permanent solution to the problem.

However, the Counter-Strike community has come forth with a few solutions of their own. This guide will go over some steps to deal with the latency issues plaguing Counter-Strike 2.

Fixing latency problems in CS2

As discussed above, being in limited testing, the game is bound to have unaddressed problems. However, players can try a few of these fixes to improve their latency issues in-game.

1) Latency fix console command

The community has found a temporary solution to the latency issue plaguing the game. A number of users have reported that using the following commands has helped fix their lag issue in-game. A major part of this issue seems to be fixed through a series of console commands, which are as follows:

cl_updaterate 128

cl_interp_ratio 1

cl_interp "0.015625"

Players have to pull up the console and type these commands every time they launch CS2. These improve input lag and overall latency faced in-game. For players who have an unstable internet connection, we recommend they replace cl_interp "0.015625" with cl_interp "0.03125".

2) Use a LAN connection

It is needless to say, wireless connections are never a preference when playing a multiplayer game. Wi-Fi has a tendency to cause numerous disruptions in internet connection, and hooking up a LAN connection is bound to improve a player's internet stability while playing multiplayer games.

3) Checking your internet connection

It might often go unnoticed until playing a game that a person's internet connection might be faulty. A constant stream of packet loss or even a disruptive connection could be the root cause of the latency issue faced by players in-game.

A simple fix for this is restarting one's router. However, if that doesn't resolve the prevalent issues, we urge players to contact their Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to take the necessary steps to address the problem.

4) Disable your VPN

If you have a habit of using VPN or other proxy sites, we urge you to disable them. Oftentimes, the rerouting done via VPN services can be the root cause for causing latency in shooter games.

A simple fix is disabling the VPN service while booting up CS2 or any multiplayer game. With the service turned off, routing and server issues caused by the VPN will automatically be fixed.

Until the developer comes up with a permanent fix, these steps can help you play without any trouble for the time being.