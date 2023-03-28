How to set up and configure a VPN on your Windows device for enhanced security?

With the possibilities on the World Wide Web (WWW) expanding in volume every day, Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have become inevitable for internet savvies, who want to set up a secure and private network of their own. Such networks help users mask their online identity by hiding personal information from predators.

Multiple companies offer premium VPN services, offering servers that ensure high-speed internet access and secure surfing. Most of these providers also offer free servers that users can connect to without paying a dime. However, free servers may not come with as much encryption and speed as the premium ones.

On Windows, users can either download an app managed by a VPN service provider or manually create a profile before they can connect to a private network. Alternatively, they can set up a work account on their computer to get a profile from the company.

The next section elaborates on how one can set up a profile and connect to a private server on their Windows PC for work or general use.

Virtual Private Network (VPN): Setting up and configuration

First and foremost, subscribe to a reliable Virtual Private Network service. If the service offers a dedicated application, you can download it and simply connect to a server with the push of a button. However, if you want to access a manually configured network, you will have to follow a few additional steps.

Microsoft suggests creating profiles before connecting to a Virtual Private Network server. Users can add multiple profiles to their preferred server locations and connect to them easily without having to browse through a list every time.

When you subscribe to a Virtual Private Network, you should be able to access the credentials and addresses for the server locations offered by the provider.

You can find the credentials on the provider’s website - these may come in the form of a login ID and password combo, one-time password, certificate, or smart card and are required to initiate a manual connection through Windows settings.

Once you have access to these credentials, follow these steps to create a profile:

Click on Start and then open the Settings app. Go to Network & internet > VPN > Add VPN. Under Add a VPN connection, choose the following:

VPN Provider : Choose Windows (built-in) .

: Choose . Connection name : Enter a name of choice for the network for easy identification.

: Enter a name of choice for the network for easy identification. Server name or address: Enter the address for the Virtual Private Network server you want to connect to. You can find this under the manual configuration settings for the server you want to connect to.

Enter the address for the Virtual Private Network server you want to connect to. You can find this under the manual configuration settings for the server you want to connect to. VPN type: Choose the type of Virtual Private Network connection. If you are unaware, ask your service provider.

Choose the type of Virtual Private Network connection. If you are unaware, ask your service provider. Type of sign-in info: Choose the type of credentials for login and then enter the details correctly.

Lastly, click on Save to finish. If you need to tweak more settings, click on the profile you created and choose Advanced settings.

How to connect to a manually configured Virtual Private Network on Windows?

Once you have set up a profile, it’s now time to connect and use its benefits. Follow these steps to do so:

Select the Network icon (Wi-Fi or a small computer symbol) on the taskbar’s extreme right. Next, select the network profile you want to connect to. If you see an option to connect under the profile name, select Connect. Alternatively, you may see additional network settings. If so, select the connection profile from there, and then choose to Connect. Finally, enter your authentication details if prompted.

That’s it - you have now successfully connected to a secure, private network on Windows.

