Google One launches VPN access for all subscription tiers: Pricing, features, and more

Google has opened up the gates to its excellent VPN service for all Google One subscribers. Anyone who purchases a cloud storage plan can use Google's reliable internet activity encrypting service and its robust security features. In addition, users can access a powerful feature that monitors the dark web and offers special reports, helping enforce personal security.

Google One's VPN, like other Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, allows users to bypass the common way to access the internet and lets them surf the web with a secure, private connection.

The service helps hide the IP address of a user, making it difficult for hackers and internet providers to track their location and access private information. However, Google One offers slightly more than what one can expect from a simple VPN.

Everything you need to know about Google One's VPN service in 2023

First Squawk @FirstSquawk GOOGLE - STARTING TODAY, ROLLING OUT OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS, EXPANDING VPN ACCESS TO ALL GOOGLE ONE PLANS, INCLUDING BASIC PLAN THAT STARTS AT $1.99/MO GOOGLE - STARTING TODAY, ROLLING OUT OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS, EXPANDING VPN ACCESS TO ALL GOOGLE ONE PLANS, INCLUDING BASIC PLAN THAT STARTS AT $1.99/MO

On March 8, Google announced that all its One subscription plans will now include a highly appreciated VPN service and a new Dark Web Report feature. Previously, the VPN service was exclusive to the premium One tier.

That said, the Dark Web Report feature is only being rolled out to users residing in the United States. Whether Google plans to introduce the feature beyond the States shortly is unknown.

Pricing

First Squawk @FirstSquawk GOOGLE - USERS CAN ALSO SHARE VPN WITH UP TO FIVE OTHERS IF THEY’RE ON THE USER'S GOOGLE ONE PLAN GOOGLE - USERS CAN ALSO SHARE VPN WITH UP TO FIVE OTHERS IF THEY’RE ON THE USER'S GOOGLE ONE PLAN

As mentioned, Google is offering its VPN service via Google One plans. Here are all the subscription tiers one can get to access Google's reliable VPN:

The 100 GB plan at $1.99/month or $19.99/year: Offers expanded storage, Google Photos editing features, VPN, and Dark Web report (US users only) The 200 GB plan at $2.99/month or $29.99/year: Offers expanded storage, Google Photos editing features, VPN, and Dark Web report (US users only). Plus: Google Store Rewards (3%) The 2 TB plan at $9.99/month or $99.99/year: Offers expanded storage, Google Photos editing features, VPN, and Dark Web report (US users only). Plus: Google Store Rewards (10%), Google Workspace premium features, and Gold status on Play Points

The basic plan should suffice for most personal users, while the 2 TB plan is suited for small to medium businesses that want to use cloud storage to store their data securely. Regardless of your plan, Google's VPN service will be available.

Features

Google One VPN is undoubtedly one of the most reliable services of its kind and offers high-speed private networks to protect users from internet vulnerabilities. Using a VPN reduces the chances of IP tracking on the web and protects sensitive data from predators by masking the IP address of a system.

Furthermore, Google has introduced dark web monitoring with its new Dark Web Report feature. Users can monitor the dark web for their personal information - name, address, email, phone number, and more - and take steps to secure themselves if they find evidence of vulnerabilities.

Google One's VPN can be accessed across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices in 22 countries worldwide. Users can share the service with up to five others registered on the same Google One plan.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes