How to test your WiFi and internet speed?

With the growing internet age, users have grown fond of fast-speed online activities. Streaming videos in high-quality resolution and downloading large files are common uses of data right now. With heavy use comes several issues, which require constant speed tracking.

There are numerous ways to test and troubleshoot bandwidth, as a variety of online resources provide simple methods. This is as easy as going to a website and clicking a button. But there are plenty of good reasons to bookmark such sites.

Test your internet and WiFi speed using Ookla

One of the easiest ways to test your internet speed online is through the Ookla speed test official website. Users can get a decent knowledge of their bandwidth upload and download speed with a simple click. Here is how one can test their bandwidth speed through Ookla:

Speedtes by Ookla (Image via Sportskeeda)

Open your web browser and search for speedtest.net.

Upon entering the Ookla speed test website, you will see a round button with 'GO' written. Click the button.

The speed test will start and calculate your internet's upload and download speed along with your ping (ms).

Upon completing the calculations, Ookla will provide clean test results that will show upload and download speeds separately, along with the average ping from the nearest server.

You will also be able to report issues with your internet as Ookla provides reporting options.

Speedtest results on Ookla (Image via Sportskeeda)

This test can be done through any web browser or on any device. This is particularly great as even mobile users will be able to test their WiFi connections with ease. For more depth, users can also download the official Ookla app on mobile devices for a more detailed examination.

The test also gives soft remarks on the connection for users to understand their connection. While testing out the bandwidth, it is recommended that the network be free, as a busy network may hamper test results.

Apart from Ookla, users can also go to other applications and websites, such as Fast.com and CloudFare, to get a decent speed test. You can run these tests a few times to get an idea of the bandwidth's performance. Tests may vary in the outcome.

Are speed tests necessary?

Bandwidth speed tests can be a helpful resource to have on your side, especially if one has frequent connection issues. Speed tests not only let the user know of the problems with the connection but also provide a solution for what exactly needs fixing.

Users can complain about connection problems to their respective ISPs by thoroughly explaining the issue. One must keep their bandwidth in check every once in a while to avoid long-term problems with their connections and utilize the full package. This includes clean and stable bandwidth no matter what device it is used on.

Connection issues on remote devices are challenging to identify as the connection is not wired up most of the time. Frequent speed tests will likely help one address these issues as well.

Poll : 0 votes