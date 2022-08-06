How to fix Fortnite lag: 5 tips that still work in 2022

Many players want to know how to fix Fortnite lag as they deal with connection issues. Considering that the battle royale game requires a constant internet connection, it becomes a problem for those who have packages with low bandwidth.

If you're wondering why Fortnite is laggy, chances are that the servers are completely fine and that your settings or setup is simply not good enough. Fortunately, this is something that can be fixed.

In this article, we will share five tips on how to fix Fortnite lag in 2022. By following this guide, you will definitely see an improvement in your latency and it will help you dominate the competition.

Follow these tips on how to fix Fortnite lag and you will see improvement

1) Use a hardwired connection

Why is Fortnite laggy? Because Wi-Fi is not a great option (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

We can all agree that Wi-Fi is one of the best things ever. Everyone loves a wireless connection and we are at a point where we cannot imagine our lives without it. However, using a Wi-Fi connection for gaming is a bad idea, and if you want to know how to fix Fortnite lag, you need to start with this.

Whether you are on a PC or a gaming console, you need to use an Ethernet cable (pictured above) to connect your gaming system to the internet. This connection is less convenient because it requires a cable, but will bring a massive performance boost.

If you measure your connection speed on Wi-Fi and Ethernet (cable), chances are that the numbers you get will be identical. However, download and upload speeds don't tell the entire story as numerous other factors play a big role.

Wi-Fi is simply not reliable for online gaming and if you are using it, that is the reason why Fortnite is laggy. Ethernet cable has no interference, which is what makes it much more consistent for data transmission. Wi-Fi, on the other hand, is affected by a lot of different signals, including signals from your cell phone.

If you are on a wireless connection and want to know how to fix Fortnite lag, here is your solution.

2) Select the correct region

How to fix Fortnite lag? Select the correct region (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale is popular all over the globe and that is why it has numerous servers on every continent. Many players don't know that they can manually change regions, which is why Fortnite is laggy for them.

If you select the server that is closest to you, your delay will usually be under 50 milliseconds (0.05 seconds). However, choosing a distant server can result in a 300-millisecond delay, which is one-third of a second.

To find out how to fix Fortnite lag, follow the steps below:

Open Main Menu

Go to Settings

Switch to the second tab of the settings

Go to Matchmaking Region

Select the region that has the lowest delay (shown in ms)

The default setting is Auto, but that is not always recommended. Furthermore, if you play with your friends who are in other regions, your game will sometimes switch to their region and cause additional lag.

3) Change your gaming device

If you're not sure how to fix Fortnite lag, you may need another gaming device (Image via Epic Games)

If you've followed many guides on how to fix Fortnite lag and you still have a latency problem, there is a chance that your gaming system is simply not good enough for the video game.

This should not be a problem with PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as the game is optimized for them. However, Nintendo Switch and mobile players often run into a lot of issues with the game. Furthermore, low-end PCs are not recommended for Fortnite Battle Royale.

Mobile phone users constantly play the game on a wireless connection, which causes additional problems. The key to getting the best performance on a mobile phone is proper cooling, so make sure that your phone has enough airflow and doesn't heat up too much.

Epic Games also released a Performance mode last year, which intends to maximize performance by lowering graphics.

4) Check your internet connection

How to fix Fortnite lag? Start by checking your internet connection (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

If you are not the only user of your internet connection, you should first check to see how stable your internet is. There are numerous websites where you can test your connection, such as Speedtest by Ookla.

An unstable internet connection is a big reason that causes Fortnite to lag, which is why you should periodically check it.

When you open the website, let it run for a few seconds and test your internet speed. Once the test is over, you will get results for both download and upload speeds, as well as ping. You need at least 3 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speed to play the game without any problems.

If your internet package meets these specifications, you need to check if everything is fine with your router or if someone else in your household is using your internet connection for demanding tasks. For example, if you have a 30 Mbps download speed, yet someone in your household is watching Netflix in 4K quality, chances are that you will get constant interruptions.

5) Upgrade your internet

You may need to upgrade your internet package (Image via Mohamed Hassan)

If you've followed the previous steps and you still need to know how to fix Fortnite lag, there is a chance that you will need to upgrade your internet package.

However, before you make this move, please run several speed tests and contact your internet service provider for information about your current package. Before you decide to upgrade your package and improve your internet speed, you need to find out how good your current package is.

Many internet service providers use outdated equipment which may be causing connection problems. If your router is fine and your cables are not damaged, upgrading to a better package may be the only solution that will help you.

