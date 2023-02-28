Best Fortnite graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti in 2023

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are currently among the most popular GPUs in the market, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. Regarded as the most successful Ampere-based products, they are following in the footsteps of their predecessors, the GTX 1060 and the RTX 2060 cards.

These GPUs can run most video games flawlessly at 1080p, which is currently the most popular resolution for gaming. With 12 GB of video memory, the 3060 is a future-proof card for budget gamers since many titles are demanding more than 8 GB of VRAM these days.

Thus, it is no surprise that these GPUs can handle Fortnite without major performance hiccups. That said, the game can be insanely demanding on higher graphics, so it is necessary to fine-tune the settings for an optimum experience.

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are solid options for playing Fortnite with competitive settings

The RTX 3060 Ti is an RTX 2080 Super killer. The 60-class GPUs from the RTX 30 series are insanely powerful. They are built to handle the next generation of games that will be built utilizing the latest technologies available, like Unreal Engine's Nanite and Lumen.

Thanks to Fortnite's insane scalability, gamers can easily get 100+ FPS in the game with performance-segment GPUs. This means that players with these cards can either enjoy the visual fidelity of the title or play it competitively, depending on their preference.

Best RTX 3060 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at a higher visual quality

Fortnite runs smoothly with incredible graphics at a satisfactory framerate when the following settings are applied on the RTX 3060:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3060 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at high framerates

Gamers looking for a competitive experience in Fortnite will have to compromise on the visual quality to get high framerates. The following settings will do the trick:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Balanced

Balanced 3D resolution: 57%

57% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Near

Near Textures: Medium

Medium Auto download high resolution textures: Off

Off High resolution texture reminders: Off

Off Effects: Low

Low Post processing: Low

Low Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3060 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at high visual quality

The RTX 3060 Ti is a premium 1080p gaming card. Thus, with the following settings applied, gamers can enjoy a solid experience, both in terms of visual quality and framerate:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: Epic

Epic Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Epic

Epic Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: Epic

Epic Post processing: Epic

Epic Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3060 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at high framerates

Those looking for a proper competitive experience in Fortnite Chapter 4 can apply the following settings while on the RTX 3060 Ti to enjoy very high framerates:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Balanced

Balanced 3D resolution: 57%

57% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Near

Near Textures: Medium

Medium Auto download high resolution textures: Off

Off High resolution texture reminders: Off

Off Effects: Low

Post processing: Low

Low Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are fairly powerful graphics cards to enjoy when it comes to a game like Fortnite. Being extremely versatile, they allow gamers to enjoy the battle royale game per their exact preferences.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

