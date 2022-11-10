Black Friday deals: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti GPU drops to less than $300

The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the most sought-after GPUs these days. It is currently the most selling RTX 30 series product. Thus, it is no wonder that gamers are hyped about the crazy deals on this graphics card in this Black Friday's sales.

Back in 2020, the 3060 Ti was introduced for a price tag of $399. However, the graphics card has been discounted by a massive 25% margin now. This makes it one of the best times to score this awesome GPU.

The 3060 Ti was introduced for no-compromises 1080p gaming. It is the best performance-class GPU from Team Green. In rasterization performance, the card is only about 15-20% slower than the much costlier RTX 3070. Thus, gamers who pick the card will not be disappointed.

A guide to scoring the RTX 3060 Ti for $299

An RTX 3060 Ti AIB card design (Image via Newegg)

The crazy $300 deal on the RTX 3060 Ti makes it a great option over the slightly cheaper but significantly slower RX 6600 XT. Recently, we found out that the 6600 XT provides great value for the 3060 Ti as it was available for around $280. However, this recent deal on the Nvidia card overrules the opinion for two reasons.

Nvidia graphics cards are generally much superior to AMD's RX 6000 series options in terms of ray tracing performance. Thus, in games with heavy ray tracing implementation like Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Control, the 6600 XT falls quite behind the 3060 Ti.

Stanlenguy @stanlenguy



Huge upgrade GTX 1060 6gb to RTX 3060 ti!!!!Huge upgrade twitter.com/i/web/status/1… GTX 1060 6gb to RTX 3060 ti!!!!Huge upgrade twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ikaqPgiNmm

Team Green's temporal upscaling formula, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is also much better than AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0. DLSS is capable of producing sharper images. In Quality mode, one practically cannot tell the difference between a native and an upscaled image. Although FSR keeps getting better every day, its output is still noticeably shimmery.

Also, in terms of content creation capabilities and productivity performance, any RTX 30 series card outperforms the RX 6000 series' options. Thus, if users also want to use their gaming rig as a workstation, the 3060 Ti is the better choice.

The only problem with the 3060 Ti was its stupendously high pricing. With the current price drop, this problem has been subverted.

The MLLSE X-GAME RTX 3060 Ti is insanely well designed (Image via Newegg)

The $300 deal on the RTX 3060 Ti can be found on the popular computer hardware retail website, Newegg. The MLLSE RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB X-GAME edition of the card has been massively discounted.

MLLSE is a rather less-popular AIB graphics card manufacturer. However, their X-GAME card has been well designed. It comes with two fans and has enough heatsink to keep the underlying GA106 GPU cool. The graphics card also comes with 3 DP ports. Thus, gamers will have no connectivity problems.

However, it is worth noting that the $300 deal on this graphics card is available for a very limited time. As per the information available on the website, the offer will expire on November 13, which is this Sunday. Thus, gamers should take immediate action and secure their RTX 3060 Ti as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes