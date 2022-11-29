Major retailers online have massively discounted multiple tech products this Cyber Monday. Buyers can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars by opting for these deals.

On average, every component required to put together a gaming PC has been discounted across retail websites like Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy, and more. Thus, November 28 might be the best time to put together a shiny new gaming PC.

Filtering the best deals across numerous retailers offering Cyber Monday deals, we have put together a probable list of PC parts that can help individuals play all modern video games in 1080p FHD resolution.

A guide to building a 1080p gaming PC for less than $600 this Cyber Monday

With PC parts' prices on a downward trend, gamers can now build a full-fledged gaming rig with a dedicated high-end graphics card for under $600. This rig can easily play all of the latest video games without any hiccups.

Despite being a budget PC, according to late 2022 standards, this rig does not compromise on any of the latest technologies. One cannot opt for the latest Intel Core 13th gen, Ryzen 7000 processors, or the RTX 40 series graphics cards with this build as they do not have budget options yet.

However, with last-gen alternatives, gamers can put together a high-performance PC that is good enough for gaming.

Spec list

The sub-$600 PC we are looking at comprises some budget parts. Most of these are value-for-money offerings that stretch the performance one can get from their gaming PC.

Component SKU Cyber Monday price Traditional Price CPU Intel Core i3 12100F $105.98 $117.00 Motherboard Gigabyte H610M S2H DDR4 m-ATX $79.98 $99.99 RAM TeamGroup Vulcan Z 16 GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-3600 $44.99 $50.99 Graphics card Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 $214.99 $239.99 SSD Patriot P300 512GB PCIe Gen 3 M.2 SSD $31.99 $31.99 Case Silverstone FARA H1M m-ATX case $59.99 $59.99 Power Supply Enermax Cyberbron 500W 80+ Bronze $34.99 $39.99 Total $572.91 $639.94

The PC will be best on an Intel processor. The Core i3 12100F is an extremely value-for-money chip. Some might argue that a quad-core CPU is not up-to-par with 2022 standards.

However, the 12100F is up to snuff with most six-core processors. They can easily beat the Ryzen 5 3600, a very popular $200 chip. In addition, the Cyber Monday deal makes it more relevant.

The Gigabyte H610M S2H motherboard (image via Gigabyte)

Coming to the motherboard, the Gigabyte H610M S2H DDR4 m-ATX has a good balance of features and price. It comes with a robust 6+1+1 hybrid digital VRM design that is enough to handle the Core i3 12100.

The motherboard rocks a PCIe Gen 4 x16 port that allows gamers to plug in some of the latest graphic cards. It also comes with PCIe Gen 3 M.2 ports that are enough for budget gaming rigs.

The build will be complemented with an RX 6600 graphics card. This mid-range card from AMD packs solid performance and is currently unmatched by any Team Green equivalent. The graphics card has been massively discounted this Cyber Monday, making it the best pick.

The memory, SSD, and power supply are the bare minimum required to get a PC up and running. However, they can deliver a solid performance without breaking the bank. The power supply has been subtly discounted during the Cyber Monday sale.

RAM sticks are specifically rated at 3600 MT/s.These are some of the fastest DDR4 memory modules that will not cost gamers a fortune.

The SilverStone FARA H1M PRO case (image via SilverStone Technology)

The SilverStone Fara H1M was included in this build because it is an esthetically pleasing and high-quality m-ATX case that is reasonably priced.

If gamers opt for this PC, high performance on a tight budget will be ensured.

