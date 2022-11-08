Black Friday deals: MSI RX 6600 GPU drops to less than $200

Previously, the Radeon RX 6600 XT was spotted for as low as $280. This price made it a far superior choice over its competitors like the Arc A770 and the RTX 3060 Ti. Its younger sibling, the RX 6600, is currently available for an even better price.

Black Friday deals have taken over the internet in the final weeks of the largest sale of the year, and several tech products have been massively discounted. Users can save anywhere between a few bucks and hundreds of dollars on their latest purchase.

This makes this massive sale one of the best times to save money on computer gear like graphics cards, which are already a handsome investment.

The RX 6600's Black Friday deal makes the RTX 3060 obsolete

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a superb 1080p gaming graphics card. This GPU can deliver playable framerates, northwards of 60 FPS, in most video games. Gamers can also utilize features like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, and temporal-upscaling formulas like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), without any hiccups or excessive stuttering.

In addition to this, this graphics card is normally available for around $240. Thus, it perfectly fits most budget gamers' builds.

However, in this Black Friday sale, gamers can save almost $70 on an MSI Mech 2x model of the card. Recently, the GPU dropped to $189 on Newegg, making it a superb value-for-money choice. The graphics card can now easily be paired with a $500 modern gaming rig.

UCW has resumed the beep boops. @ShopUCW Just coming off the line.



If you need a really solid new entry level gaming PC that won't break your wallet but can play anything you want to throw at it, this might be the one.



Fractal Meshify C chassis, b550, r7-3700x, 16gb ram, rx 6600, EVGA 850w psu.



To get the deal, users need to claim one rebate offer and one promo code. The MSI Mech 2x Radeon RX 6600 8 GB is originally priced at $284.99. In the ongoing deal, it has dropped to $239.99. In addition to this $45 discount, customers can claim a $20 rebate by filling out a form that is available via the Newegg website. This reduces the price to $219.99.

Over these deals, users can also claim a limited-time promo code and save an additional $30 on the graphics card. This effectively drops the price to around $189.99.

Users should claim the deal as soon as possible because the graphics card might get sold out within a few hours. The limited-time promo code might also expire without notice, which would make the graphics card more costlier than expected.

More details on the RX 6600 and how it fares against the competition

ミリー🔜アトリエフェス13 ⚜️ miri🔜atelierfes 13 @mirihawke This week's build is a very utilitarian Ryzen 5 5600 and a Radeon RX 6600 XT. I still love the NR200 case because it's really easy to build in and super expandable for beginners. This week's build is a very utilitarian Ryzen 5 5600 and a Radeon RX 6600 XT. I still love the NR200 case because it's really easy to build in and super expandable for beginners. https://t.co/pSCd3bKKwK

The ongoing deal on the graphics card makes it the best option for gamers on a budget. Nvidia has no sub-$200 offering, and the RX 6500 XT is too weak to handle modern games even at FHD resolutions. It is more of a basic video adapter for gamers who do not intend to play the most demanding AAA titles.

The Nvidia equivalent to this graphics card, the RTX 3060, is much costlier. Currently, the best Black Friday deal on RTX 30 series cards prices the card at $369. This makes it almost twice as expensive as the 6600.

The RX 6600 fills the gap pretty well. Those who do not need the increased capabilities of the RX 6600 XT can opt for this graphics card and enjoy 1080p gaming at almost the highest setting in pretty much every video game out there.

The 6600 can also handle ray-tracing, as mentioned earlier. However, in titles with heavy implementation of the feature, like Cyberpunk 2077, the graphics card falls apart.

