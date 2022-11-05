AMD launched the Radeon RX 6600 XT last year as a premium 1080p gaming option. It is mainly targeted toward non-compromise gaming with ray tracing, and, in most cases, without temporal upscaling technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

In video games, it has been proven to be consistently better than the RTX 3060, beating the $370 GPU in almost every video game possible. The Team Red GPU fights closely with the RTX 3060 Ti.

Currently, in the Black Friday sale, the RX 6600 XT has been discounted further. However, Nvidia graphics cards have not seen a solid price drop and are still selling over their MSRP.

The RX 6600 XT is available for a stellar deal this Black Friday

Several tech gadgets and hardware have been discounted this Black Friday. The list also includes graphics cards. However, it is worth noting that gamers might not find the best-ever deal in the sale.

For example, the lowest price of the RTX 3090 Ti in this sale is $1,199. However, in the Prime Day sale this October, the same graphics card was selling for $1,000.

However, this sale is the best time for budget gamers to buy an RX 6600 XT. This graphics card competes with the RTX 3060 Ti and is faster than the much costlier Intel Arc A770 16 GB GPU and the RTX 3060.

On Newegg, the MSI Mech 2x edition has dropped to $280. This makes it the most powerful sub-$300 graphics card. Nvidia's RTX 3050 is priced at $300. However, the 6600 XT is a far superior GPU.

ミリー🔜アトリエフェス13 ⚜️ miri🔜atelierfes 13 @mirihawke This week's build is a very utilitarian Ryzen 5 5600 and a Radeon RX 6600 XT. I still love the NR200 case because it's really easy to build in and super expandable for beginners. This week's build is a very utilitarian Ryzen 5 5600 and a Radeon RX 6600 XT. I still love the NR200 case because it's really easy to build in and super expandable for beginners. https://t.co/pSCd3bKKwK

We also spotted a $230 RX 6600 XT on Newegg. The ASRock Challenger D version of the GPU has been discounted by $50 more. However, this product comes with a catch. It is an open-box GPU. However, this does not change anything about the performance of the card or its condition. Users will be perfectly fine with any open-box gadget. It just means that someone has unboxed the GPU previously.

Gamers can easily consider the $230 RX 6600 XT over any graphics card in this Black Friday sale. It is based on the Navi 23 GPU and comes with 2,048 streaming processors. The card packs 128 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 64 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is based on a narrow 128-bit bus.

These on-paper specs translate pretty well to in-game performance. Gamers can enjoy hardware-accelerated ray tracing at 1080p without any significant frame rate drops.

The graphics card can also play games at 1440p without any hiccups. Although one should not expect RX 6700 XT or RTX 3070-level performance in video games at QHD, some less intensive games can be enjoyed pretty well with an RX 6600 XT. Moreover, the lucrative $230 price tag on the Team Red card makes it a very good deal over the much more expensive cards that can outperform it.

AMD has discounted its last-gen graphics cards by a solid margin. At this point, Team Red is the choice for budget gamers. Even with its new RX 7000 series high-end cards, AMD has introduced decent pricing to have a competitive edge over the Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs. The new RX 7000 lineup is also more power efficient than the 40 series graphics cards.

Poll : 0 votes