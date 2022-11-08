Black Friday deals are in full swing at major online retail stores like Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy. Now is the best time to save a bunch of money on some of the latest graphics cards on the market.

GPUs have been scalped for over almost two years. However, recently, the prices of video cards have started to plummet. Thus, after waiting for two long years, most gamers can finally buy a card without paying a $1000 premium to a scalper.

This Black Friday, users can save anywhere between $50 to a few hundred dollars on their latest graphics card purchases. In this list, we have rounded up the best deals on the cards Nvidia is currently selling.

A guide to scoring the best RTX 40 series and RTX 30 series deals this Black Friday

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,120)

The RTX 4090 Founders' Edition (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4090 is the latest and greatest from Nvidia. The graphics card was launched on October 12. It is the fastest video card on the market. Although the GPU was launched for $1,599, it is currently being scalped and sold for higher than the already-hefty price tag.

The best price on the RTX 4090 today was $2,120. The Zotac RTX 4090 OC is offered for this eye-watering price on Amazon and Newegg.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,199)

The RTX 3090 Ti FE (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3090 Ti is the best offering in the RTX 30 series lineup. It is impressively powerful in 4K resolutions. The best deal on the card right now is $1,199. Users can score an MSI RTX 3090 Ti Suprim for that price, which is a great AIB design.

However, it is worth noting that $1,199 is not the lowest price of the RTX 3090 Ti. The card dropped to $1,100 last month.

3) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 ($1,099)

The RTX 3090 FE (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3090 is still quite a capable video card. It can handle almost every video in 4K resolution without any noticeable hiccups. The graphics card had dropped to $1,000 a few days ago. However, currently, in this Black Friday sale, it is being sold for $1,099.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti ($999)

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G graphics card (image via Gigabyte)

The RTX 3080 Ti is a high-performing card that was launched for 4K gaming. Initially, the card had a hefty price tag of $1,199. However, Nvidia has reduced the pricing of the GPU by a solid margin following the market crash and subsequent GPU flooding.

Currently, users can pick up the 3080 Ti for $999 at leading stores like Amazon and Newegg

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 12 GB ($789)

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 12G (image via MSI)

The RTX 3080 12 GB is also a solid option for 4K gaming. The fully populated AD102 GPU on this card comes with slightly bumped-up specs. It comes with 3% more cores than the original RTX 3080 and a 9% more power draw. However, its price makes more sense than the other options mentioned in this list.

While the GPU was initially launched for a price tag of $1,249, users can pick it up for $789 in this ongoing Black Friday sale.

6) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB ($759)

The RTX 3080 FE (image via Nvidia)

The original RTX 3080 from 2020 was initially introduced for an affordable $699. Back in the day, this price tag made this graphics card a very sensible option for high-end 4K gaming.

This graphics card is being sold at a higher price point than it was originally introduced for. Currently, users can pick it up for $759 on leading websites like Amazon and Newegg.

7) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti ($629)

The MSI Geforce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio (image via Amazon)

The RTX 3070 Ti is a high-end option for 1440p QHD gaming. This graphics card was initially introduced in 2021 alongside the RTX 3080 Ti. It is considerably faster than the RTX 3070 as it sports better memory speeds and memory clocks.

The card was introduced for a hefty price of $599. In this Black Friday sale, this graphics card is being slightly scalped and sold for $629.

8) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($529)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 was launched as Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion back in 2020. This card had an MSRP of $499, which made it a solid choice for mid-range gamers looking to put together a high-performance gaming rig.

However, as of this year's Black Friday sales deal, the graphics card has still not dropped below its MSRP mark. Users can pick up the card for $529 in this Black Friday sale.

9) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($389)

The RTX 3060 Ti Founders' Edition (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's premium 1080p gaming option. This graphics card is about 15-20% slower than the RTX 3070. It was launched in 2020 for an introductory price of $399.

In this Black Friday sale, this graphics card is selling for slightly lower than its MSRP. On Newegg, it is priced at $389.

10) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 ($369)

The RTX 3060 Founders' Edition (image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 is Nvidia's mainstream 1080p gaming option. This card was introduced in Q1 2021 for a price tag of $329. Currently, it is still selling for around $50 to $80 over the aforestated MSRP.

In this Black Friday sale, users can pick the card up for $369 from some leading retailers like Amazon and Newegg.

11) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 ($299)

The Geforce RTX 3050 (image via MSI)

The RTX 3050 was introduced as an entry-level 1080p gaming card earlier this year in January. It launched for an MSRP of $299. In this Black Friday sale, the card has not dropped below this price tag.

12) Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 ($229)

The Geforce RTX 2060 (image via Nvidia)

The Geforce RTX 2060 was relaunched to help Nvidia cope with the ongoing chip shortage back in 2021. This entry-level graphics card is still enough for 1080p gaming with features like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. The graphics card also comes with support for DLSS.

The RTX 2060 can be picked up for $229 in the Black Friday sale. This makes it a solid deal over any available RTX 30 series or 40 series video card.

