Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is over as the campaign is now available to those who pre-ordered it. The game is yet to launch fully with the multiplayer mode. Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for launch next month.
However, several gamers are jumping into the title at the moment. Following previous releases in this long-running series, Modern Warfare 2 comes with a plethora of graphics options that will allow gamers to customize their experience on PC.
The sheer number of options can easily get intimidating for those looking for a smooth lag-free experience in the game. However, a powerful card like the RTX 3070 Ti can easily run the title at the highest settings on 1440p resolutions.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3070 Ti
Modern Warfare 2 comes with a wide range of options that will allow gamers to customize their experience. The game also packs upscaling technologies like AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that help utilize weaker graphics cards.
Modern Warfare 2 also supports some inferior upscaling technologies for older graphics cards that don't support FSR and DLSS. Thus, gaining a playable experience in the game is easily possible.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: Long
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tesselation: Both
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: High
- Volumetric Quality: High
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: High
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most ambitious entries in the iconic first person shooter series. The game boasts several quality-of-life improvements over the last few Call of Duty titles.
The developers have worked for over three years on this new title and it hasn't failed to deliver in any aspect.