Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is over as the campaign is now available to those who pre-ordered it. The game is yet to launch fully with the multiplayer mode. Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for launch next month.

However, several gamers are jumping into the title at the moment. Following previous releases in this long-running series, Modern Warfare 2 comes with a plethora of graphics options that will allow gamers to customize their experience on PC.

The sheer number of options can easily get intimidating for those looking for a smooth lag-free experience in the game. However, a powerful card like the RTX 3070 Ti can easily run the title at the highest settings on 1440p resolutions.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3070 Ti

Doge @IntelDoge The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. https://t.co/ARprnvfJmz

Modern Warfare 2 comes with a wide range of options that will allow gamers to customize their experience. The game also packs upscaling technologies like AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that help utilize weaker graphics cards.

Modern Warfare 2 also supports some inferior upscaling technologies for older graphics cards that don't support FSR and DLSS. Thus, gaining a playable experience in the game is easily possible.

Display

Hope @TheGhostOfHope October 20th — Launch of Modern Warfare II Campaign Early Access



October 28th — Launch of Modern Warfare II



November 16th — Launch of Warzone 2.0 | DMZ & Modern Warfare II Season 1



December 14th — Launch of Modern Warfare II Season 1 Reloaded October 20th — Launch of Modern Warfare II Campaign Early AccessOctober 28th — Launch of Modern Warfare IINovember 16th — Launch of Warzone 2.0 | DMZ & Modern Warfare II Season 1December 14th — Launch of Modern Warfare II Season 1 Reloaded https://t.co/AFLPD98KJF

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Falco X ❎🅱🅾❎ @Falco_X Look at the "potato" Xbox Series S holding back the generation... 🙃



Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 running at 1440p / 60 FPS on Xbox Series S is a sight to behold.



Incredible next-gen visuals. This is what serious game developers can do, no matter the hardware. Look at the "potato" Xbox Series S holding back the generation... 🙃Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 running at 1440p / 60 FPS on Xbox Series S is a sight to behold.Incredible next-gen visuals. This is what serious game developers can do, no matter the hardware. https://t.co/y8BSYBSes8

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : High

: High Clutter Draw Distance : Long

: Long Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : High

: High Tesselation : Both

: Both Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : High

: High Volumetric Quality : High

: High Deferred Physics Quality : High

: High Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality : High

: High Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Klobrille @klobrille Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign looks incredible on Xbox Series X, running at 120 FPS. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign looks incredible on Xbox Series X, running at 120 FPS. https://t.co/rTBXtHjhyQ

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most ambitious entries in the iconic first person shooter series. The game boasts several quality-of-life improvements over the last few Call of Duty titles.

The developers have worked for over three years on this new title and it hasn't failed to deliver in any aspect.

