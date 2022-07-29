How to turn on 1440p display on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful next-gen console that has brought some of the best-looking gaming experiences to the screen. Despite being so powerful, the system launched with room to improve, and it's moving forward with a few massive updates in quality.

Come the month-end, the PS5 added new social features, new audio details, game lists, and support for 1440p HDMI video output to beta. The console can now put out native 1440p to an appropriate monitor.

This setting will only affect certain games and monitors, but it's an essential update to the console.

Activating 1440p display settings on PlayStation 5 now possible

PlayStation @PlayStation



1440p HDMI video output

Gamelists

🤝 New PS5 UX enhancements and social features



More details and a full list of features at PS Blog: Starting today, PS5 beta testers can try out some new system software features, including:1440p HDMI video outputGamelists🤝 New PS5 UX enhancements and social featuresMore details and a full list of features at PS Blog: play.st/3OEBYHk Starting today, PS5 beta testers can try out some new system software features, including:📺 1440p HDMI video output📝 Gamelists🤝 New PS5 UX enhancements and social featuresMore details and a full list of features at PS Blog: play.st/3OEBYHk https://t.co/MF2aN0EefG

Users who have managed to lay hands on a PlayStation 5 will enjoy the new update's features. 1440p visuals are another way to see new games in higher quality and match more display capabilities.

To activate 1440p visuals, players can open the PS5's main settings menu and navigate to the Screen and Video submenu. They may open that and scroll down to the Resolution option. Selecting that setting will put every available resolution on a drop-down menu, and they can pick the new 1440p option.

Immediately beneath the Resolution option in the Screen and Video submenu, gamers will find the new Test 1440p Output feature. This allows them to see how it might look on their monitor before settling on the setting.

There are downsides to using 1440p video resolution, notably the loss of variable refresh rate (VRR). This could sacrifice the frame rate for higher visual quality, which is a matter of choice.

Conversely, 4K games will benefit from the 1440p setting. 4K games will look smoother and cleaner, thanks to improved anti-aliasing. By supersampling down to the lower-quality 1440p video, the 4K visuals will be overall better.

The PS5 now features 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions. It's hard to know why this update took so long. The main competitor, the Xbox Series X, featured these resolution options when it launched.

A variety of PC monitors that users might use with the PS5 support 1440p resolution. This feature is vital to a ton of people, but there may still be some time to wait for their introduction.

When will PlayStation 5 players have this feature?

PlayStation @PlayStation



Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 🛹

Little Nightmares



Full details: PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August:Yakuza: Like A DragonTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 🛹Little NightmaresFull details: play.st/3cHFUJW PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August: Yakuza: Like A Dragon 🐉Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 🛹Little Nightmares 🔦Full details: play.st/3cHFUJW https://t.co/lqIG4aKYo6

All of these new features are coming to the PlayStation 5 in beta on July 28. Fans, however, would like to know when they officially join the console's capabilities.

The 1440p visuals and other new features are still experimental. This means that only gamers who have access to beta tools can currently enjoy them.

Unfortunately, Sony hasn't been clear about when or how these features will be rolled out to the vast majority of console owners. The typical user of the PS5 will need to wait and see when the 1440p visuals and other features reach them.

The PlayStation 5 will see constant updates throughout its life cycle. The 1440p visual update is just one step in the direction of creating a more powerful console.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far