Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3090 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available to gamers who pre-ordered the title. The short, five-hour action-filled story has been praised for its twists, throwbacks to classic CoD missions, and breathtaking visuals.
Modern Warfare 2 is arguably one of the biggest projects in CoD history. The game is very well optimized on PC. It packs enough customization options to challenge entry-level to flagship hardware.
Being the most powerful entry in the RTX 30 series, running the game is no challenge for the RTX 3090 Ti. The GPU can easily play Modern Warfare 2 in the highest settings on a UHD monitor.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards one can pick up to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 today. Although it is slower than the latest and greatest on the market from Nvidia, the card has been dearly discounted to a point where users can consider it a solid option over the new RTX 4090.
The GPU can easily play the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 at an enjoyable 60 FPS with every graphics setting turned up to the maximum and without Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.
However, those who wish to play the title competitively might have to rely on these upscaling technologies.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Medium
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 plays like a dream on the latest RTX 30 series hardware. The RTX 3090 Ti does not disappoint gamers. Players can have a very smooth experience while enjoying realistic visuals in the game without any compromises in terms of graphics settings.