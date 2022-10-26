Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3090 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available to gamers who pre-ordered the title. The short, five-hour action-filled story has been praised for its twists, throwbacks to classic CoD missions, and breathtaking visuals.

Modern Warfare 2 is arguably one of the biggest projects in CoD history. The game is very well optimized on PC. It packs enough customization options to challenge entry-level to flagship hardware.

Being the most powerful entry in the RTX 30 series, running the game is no challenge for the RTX 3090 Ti. The GPU can easily play Modern Warfare 2 in the highest settings on a UHD monitor.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards one can pick up to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 today. Although it is slower than the latest and greatest on the market from Nvidia, the card has been dearly discounted to a point where users can consider it a solid option over the new RTX 4090.

The GPU can easily play the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 at an enjoyable 60 FPS with every graphics setting turned up to the maximum and without Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.

However, those who wish to play the title competitively might have to rely on these upscaling technologies.

Display

Doge @IntelDoge The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. The graphics in the new Modern Warfare 2 are absolutely mind numbing. https://t.co/ARprnvfJmz

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

Usman @SKizzleAXE Modern Warfare 2 Gold Camo



W or L? Modern Warfare 2 Gold CamoW or L? https://t.co/Ny8sisBkg2

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Medium

: Medium Deferred Physics Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Jacco @jacco00 Amsterdam in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 https://t.co/k7qvtYNEfP

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 plays like a dream on the latest RTX 30 series hardware. The RTX 3090 Ti does not disappoint gamers. Players can have a very smooth experience while enjoying realistic visuals in the game without any compromises in terms of graphics settings.

Poll : 0 votes