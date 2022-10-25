Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available to those who pre-ordered the game on any platform. PC owners have exalted the title for its solid visuals and next-gen gameplay. It has been lauded as a worthy sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare.
Like any other CoD entry, the new title comes with numerous graphical customizations that allow one to temper its impact.
Although an RTX 3080 Ti can easily run Modern Warfare 2 at the highest settings on a UHD monitor, the astonishing amount of customization options can get a bit intimidating.
Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market today. The GPU has been built for UHD gaming with no compromises. It is only slightly slower than the original RTX 3090 from 2020.
Thus, running Modern Warfare 2 is not a problem for this GPU. In fact, the card can nail a 60+ FPS experience while running the title at the highest possible settings.
However, with further tweaking, players can enjoy Modern Warfare 2 at its peak on a high refresh rate display.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Dynamic Resolution:
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Medium
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 has been extremely well optimized on PC. Players with any RTX 30 series GPU can enjoy the title at around 80 to 90 FPS or more. Thus, it is no surprise that the 3080 Ti can handle the game pretty well at 4K resolution.