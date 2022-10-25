Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available to those who pre-ordered the game on any platform. PC owners have exalted the title for its solid visuals and next-gen gameplay. It has been lauded as a worthy sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare.

Like any other CoD entry, the new title comes with numerous graphical customizations that allow one to temper its impact.

Although an RTX 3080 Ti can easily run Modern Warfare 2 at the highest settings on a UHD monitor, the astonishing amount of customization options can get a bit intimidating.

Getting the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3080 Ti

Jacco @jacco00 Amsterdam in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 https://t.co/k7qvtYNEfP

The RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market today. The GPU has been built for UHD gaming with no compromises. It is only slightly slower than the original RTX 3090 from 2020.

Thus, running Modern Warfare 2 is not a problem for this GPU. In fact, the card can nail a 60+ FPS experience while running the title at the highest possible settings.

However, with further tweaking, players can enjoy Modern Warfare 2 at its peak on a high refresh rate display.

Display

Xbox Jugones @Xbox_Jugones Capturas de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Xbox Series X 🤯 Capturas de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 en Xbox Series X 🤯 https://t.co/giXSvAeUcJ

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On

Quality

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Modern Warfare 2 campaign comes out in less than 3 hours.



The day has finally arrived. Modern Warfare 2 campaign comes out in less than 3 hours. The day has finally arrived. https://t.co/ORhfwKSkKT

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Medium

: Medium Deferred Physics Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Where do you rank Modern Warfare 2 compared to the rest of the Call of Duty campaigns? Where do you rank Modern Warfare 2 compared to the rest of the Call of Duty campaigns? https://t.co/6mWQwraSer

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 has been extremely well optimized on PC. Players with any RTX 30 series GPU can enjoy the title at around 80 to 90 FPS or more. Thus, it is no surprise that the 3080 Ti can handle the game pretty well at 4K resolution.

