Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050 laptop

Modern Warfare 2 is now available in its entirety. The battle royale mode built around the title, Warzone 2.0, is expected to launch later this month.
The game has been praised for its polished, high-quality visuals and fast-paced action. It has been optimized pretty well on every modern hardware currently available in the market.
Modern Warfare 2 runs exceptionally well on any RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series video card, be it a desktop equivalent model or one built for laptops.
Thus, the RTX 3050 mobile GPU packs enough horsepower to run the game smoothly at high framerates. Several laptops packing the RTX 3050 mobile come with high refresh rate panels northwards of 90 Hz. It is completely possible to utilize these displays for high refresh rate competitive gaming.
How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050 laptop
One should not expect to play Modern Warfare 2 in the highest setting using an RTX 3050 laptop GPU. The biggest bottleneck in the graphics processor is the availability of VRAM. With only 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, this GPU is not capable of handling ultra-quality textures in modern video games.
Gamers might also have to turn on temporal upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to scale beyond 60-70 FPS while playing Modern Warfare 2. The best settings list below has been prepared with all these requirements in mind.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Primary monitor
- Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
- Focused mode: Off
- HDR: On (if available)
Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Balanced
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal
- Video Memory Scale: 90
- Texture Resolution: Lowjj
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Normal
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: High
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tesselation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Weather Grid Volumes: On
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of field: Off
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Overall, Modern Warfare 2 plays quite well on RTX 3050 laptops. The game can be played quite competitively with this mobile GPU.
However, gamers might have to consider dropping the settings further once Warzone 2.0 rolls out. The battle royale mode will be slightly more resource-intensive as compared to the multiplayer and campaign of the game.
However, one small tip that users should keep in mind while playing games on laptops is to ensure the GPU is set to maximum performance so that it can draw as much power as it is rated for.