Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050 laptop

Modern Warfare 2 is now available in its entirety. The battle royale mode built around the title, Warzone 2.0, is expected to launch later this month.

The game has been praised for its polished, high-quality visuals and fast-paced action. It has been optimized pretty well on every modern hardware currently available in the market.

Modern Warfare 2 runs exceptionally well on any RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series video card, be it a desktop equivalent model or one built for laptops.

Thus, the RTX 3050 mobile GPU packs enough horsepower to run the game smoothly at high framerates. Several laptops packing the RTX 3050 mobile come with high refresh rate panels northwards of 90 Hz. It is completely possible to utilize these displays for high refresh rate competitive gaming.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050 laptop

One should not expect to play Modern Warfare 2 in the highest setting using an RTX 3050 laptop GPU. The biggest bottleneck in the graphics processor is the availability of VRAM. With only 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, this GPU is not capable of handling ultra-quality textures in modern video games.

Gamers might also have to turn on temporal upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to scale beyond 60-70 FPS while playing Modern Warfare 2. The best settings list below has been prepared with all these requirements in mind.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay) : Off

: Off V-Sync (Menus) : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Display Gamma : 2.2 (sRGB)

: 2.2 (sRGB) Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Off Focused mode : Off

: Off HDR: On (if available)

Quality

Quality Presets : Custom

: Custom Render Resolution : 100

: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Nvidia DLSS at Balanced

Nvidia DLSS at Balanced Anti-Aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality : Normal

: Normal Video Memory Scale : 90

: 90 Texture Resolution : Lowjj

: Lowjj Texture Filter Anisotropic : High

: High Nearby Level of Detail : High

: High Distant Level of Detail : Normal

: Normal Clutter Draw Distance : Short

: Short Particle Quality : High

: High Particle Quality Level : High

: High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Tesselation : Near

: Near Terrain Memory : Max

: Max On-Demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Streaming Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Low

: Low Water Caustics: On

On Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Cache Spot Shadows : On

: On Spot Cache : High

: High Cache Sun Shadows : On

: On Particle Lighting : Normal

: Normal Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Normal

: Normal Weather Grid Volumes : On

: On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On Depth of field : Off

: Off World motion blur : Off

: Off Weapon motion blur : Off

: Off Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View : 110

: 110 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Default

: Default Vehicle Field of View : Default

: Default 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Overall, Modern Warfare 2 plays quite well on RTX 3050 laptops. The game can be played quite competitively with this mobile GPU.

However, gamers might have to consider dropping the settings further once Warzone 2.0 rolls out. The battle royale mode will be slightly more resource-intensive as compared to the multiplayer and campaign of the game.

However, one small tip that users should keep in mind while playing games on laptops is to ensure the GPU is set to maximum performance so that it can draw as much power as it is rated for.

