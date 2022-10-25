Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is one of the largest projects undertaken by the developers as it carries the story from the rebooted title that was released back in 2019.

The developers have optimized the game very well on PC as it can deliver a solid chunk of FPS with almost any hardware. Thus, it is completely possible to enjoy the title at its maximum potential on an RTX 3050, an entry-level graphics card released earlier this year for desktop DIY builders.

Gamers will, however, be locked to 1080p with this graphics card in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game cannot be enjoyed in the maximum settings either. But, by cranking down some settings that take a massive toll on the GPU and do not improve visual fidelity massively, a 60+ FPS experience is possible.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050

pancake @flatpancakesss Modern Warfare 2 spoilers



THE SUBTITLE CHANGE FROM BLUE TO RED

JUST LIKE THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY YOOOOOOO Modern Warfare 2 spoilersTHE SUBTITLE CHANGE FROM BLUE TO REDJUST LIKE THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY YOOOOOOO https://t.co/8zRwafYPJp

Modern Warfare 2 has a bunch of graphics options that allow for complete customization on PC. The number of settings and the possible outcomes, thus, can be plenty. It can get difficult for gamers who just want to have a fun experience in the campaign.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Constrain mouse to the game window: Off

Focused mode: Off

HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Video Memory Scale: 90

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Normal

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: High

Particle Quality Level: High

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Medium

Tesselation: Near

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Water Caustics: On

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Screen Space Shadows: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: High

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Normal

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Weather Grid Volumes: On

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of field: Off

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 110

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 has delivered on the expectations surrounding the title. While the game's full release is still a few days away, the campaign looks very promising for the time being.

To add to this, the time and effort the developers have put into smoothening Modern Warfare 2's campaign has been appreciated by the community. The game runs like a dream on most modern hardware, and thus gamers can expect an enjoyable experience without delving much into the settings.

Poll : 0 votes