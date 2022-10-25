Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3050

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is one of the largest projects undertaken by the developers as it carries the story from the rebooted title that was released back in 2019.
The developers have optimized the game very well on PC as it can deliver a solid chunk of FPS with almost any hardware. Thus, it is completely possible to enjoy the title at its maximum potential on an RTX 3050, an entry-level graphics card released earlier this year for desktop DIY builders.
Gamers will, however, be locked to 1080p with this graphics card in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game cannot be enjoyed in the maximum settings either. But, by cranking down some settings that take a massive toll on the GPU and do not improve visual fidelity massively, a 60+ FPS experience is possible.
How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3050
Modern Warfare 2 has a bunch of graphics options that allow for complete customization on PC. The number of settings and the possible outcomes, thus, can be plenty. It can get difficult for gamers who just want to have a fun experience in the campaign.
Display
Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
Display Monitor: Primary monitor
Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Dynamic Resolution:
Aspect Ratio: Automatic
V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
V-Sync (Menus): Off
Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
Constrain mouse to the game window: Off
Focused mode: Off
HDR: On
Quality
Quality Presets: Custom
Render Resolution: 100
Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
Video Memory Scale: 90
Texture Resolution: High
Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
Nearby Level of Detail: High
Distant Level of Detail: Normal
Clutter Draw Distance: Short
Particle Quality: High
Particle Quality Level: High
Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
Shader Quality: Medium
Tesselation: Near
Terrain Memory: Max
On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
Streaming Quality: Low
Volumetric Quality: Low
Deferred Physics Quality: Low
Water Caustics: On
Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
Screen Space Shadows: Low
Spot Shadow Quality: Low
Cache Spot Shadows: On
Spot Cache: High
Cache Sun Shadows: On
Particle Lighting: Normal
Ambient Occlusion: Off
Screen Space Reflections: Normal
Weather Grid Volumes: On
Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Depth of field: Off
World motion blur: Off
Weapon motion blur: Off
Film grain: 0.00
View
Field of View: 110
ADS Field of View: Affected
Weapon Field of View: Default
Vehicle Field of View: Default
1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 has delivered on the expectations surrounding the title. While the game's full release is still a few days away, the campaign looks very promising for the time being.
To add to this, the time and effort the developers have put into smoothening Modern Warfare 2's campaign has been appreciated by the community. The game runs like a dream on most modern hardware, and thus gamers can expect an enjoyable experience without delving much into the settings.