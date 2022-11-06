5 best Android phones expected deals on Black Friday 2022 sale

With the biggest yearly sales event, Black Friday, swiftly approaching, most shopping enthusiasts are ready to grab exciting discounts on items from their wishlists. Platforms like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more have listed and scheduled enticing offers on popular commodities.

Electronics is undoubtedly the most popular category for pre-holiday sales, with retailers slashing list prices like never before. This may be the perfect time to grab an Android mobile phone if you are looking to buy one.

Black Friday marks the day after Thanksgiving and denotes the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, the shopping festival is slated for November 25. That said, most online retailers have already begun pre-holiday celebrations for 2022, letting fans access exciting deals two weeks before the actual date.

While most Android devices are pocket-friendly, premium phones in this segment are known to offer classy features, smooth performance, excellent cameras, and more. Premium Android devices like the Google Pixel and One Plus are regarded as great alternatives to the iPhones, both in terms of features and pricing. The upcoming Black Friday sales are expected to reduce their figures even further.

Here are some of the best expected deals on Android phones for Black Friday 2022

1) Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro/Pixel 6A

The Google Pixel 6 series is currently available at massive discounts through various retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and more. The budget-friendly 6A is available for $299 at Best Buy, which is $150 less than its list price, as a part of a Black Friday sale.

Similarly, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are being offered at discounts of up to $249 through online retailers. However, the 6 and 6 Pro offers are not related to the pre-holiday shopping season. The price of the said devices may be reduced further in the near future.

The Pixel 6 series features three incredibly powerful devices, which run on the latest custom-built chips from Google, showcase impeccable cameras, and are backed by an anti-bloatware vanilla Android operating system. These are definitely the best Android devices one can grab at the ongoing and upcoming Black Friday sales.

2) OnePlus 10T/ OnePlus 10 Pro

The latest flagship and its slightly underpowered variant from OnePlus have captivated many tech enthusiasts with their performance quotients, heavily featured cameras and related collaborations, huge battery life, and more.

To top it off, upcoming sales are expected to lay out undeniable offers on the 10T and 10 Pro, making these devices a must-grab during Black Friday 2022.

Currently, Best Buy is offering up to a $200 discount on the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro devices. While the prevailing offers aren't tagged as Black Friday deals, the discounts are too exciting to avoid. That said, prices may fall further as November 25 closes in.

3) Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Samsung's latest flagship series, which was released earlier this year, now qualifies for the Black Friday sale. Almost all retailers have slashed the prices for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, garnering massive attention from Samsung fans. These devices are definitely worth considering this Black Friday, especially for ones looking to grab a flagship Android phone.

That said, retailers like Best Buy have only listed Black Friday deals for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra so far. The Galaxy S22 currently features only a $50 discount. The S22 Ultra is available at up to $300 less, making it a better deal than the S22.

Although the S22+ is being offered at lesser prices, these deals aren't related to the pre-holiday shopping festival. S22 and S22+ may be offered at heavier discounts in the upcoming days.

4) Asus Zenfone 8

Want a premium Android phone with an ergonomic design? The Asus Zenfone 8 may be the perfect choice for you. Having spent almost a year on the market, this mobile phone is now eligible for massive discounts. Retailers may slash Zenfone 8's price in the next few days, making it one of the best devices to buy this pre-holiday season.

The Asus Zenfone 8 features a comfortable 5.9-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 flagship mobile processor chip. The variants offer options in terms of RAM (up to 16GB) and storage (up to 256GB). The phone features almost all the premium characteristics an Android flagship usually offers.

Amazon is presently offering the Zenfone 8 at up to 29% discount, but this deal isn't related to Black Friday. Prices may fall further in the next few days.

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Looking for an unconventional Android device designed to turn heads? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature intriguing discounts this Black Friday. Amazon presently features discounts of over $100 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, these deals aren't yet related to the shopping festival, and the price may fall further as the actual date nears.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will definitely appeal to those looking for a compact and comfortable-to-use mobile device. Featuring extensive durability, the premium foldable phone comes with excellent camera features, a powerful processor, and beautiful color options. Keep an eye out for retailers to list a worthy discount on this one.

Poll : 0 votes