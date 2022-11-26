Major retailers have put a plethora of tech products on significant discounts this Black Friday. We recently spotted a Sony DualSense controller for just $50. Following this trend, the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller has also sported a hard-to-miss deal.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 is a premium controller for Xbox consoles and PCs. It packs some high-end features like an interchangeable thumbstick, paddle shapes, and unlimited customization, making it one of the most sought-after gamepads.

This Black Friday might be the best time to pick up this controller. Gamers eyeing this high-end gamepad should quickly secure the deal as it might expire as soon as the stock expires or the promotion period ends.

A guide to the best price on the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller this Black Friday

The adjustable shorter hair trigger locks on the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller (Image via Microsoft)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 is a one-of-a-kind high-end gamepad. Sony is yet to come up with a competitor for the PlayStation consoles. However, with the launch of the DualSense Edge, things might change.

The Xbox Elite controller packs some unique features that make it special. The list includes:

Adjustable tension thumbsticks.

Shorter hair trigger locks.

A rubberized wrap-around.

Re-engineered components that allow competitive gameplay.

Xbox @Xbox xbx.lv/3F3mr2h Reimagine the Xbox Elite Series 2 with Xbox Design Lab Reimagine the Xbox Elite Series 2 with Xbox Design Lab🎨 xbx.lv/3F3mr2h https://t.co/ZzyhzrC5Zo

While this premium controller keeps much of the Xbox wireless controller's design language unchanged, it introduces multiple small changes that make it worthwhile Shorter hair trigger locks, for instance, allow gamers to fire faster than a conventional gamepad.

The improved rubberized grip also improves gripping by a huge margin. In contrast, the Xbox wireless controller packs textured plastic grips.

The best part about the Elite controller is its extensive customization potential. Gamers can remap all buttons to virtually anything via the bundled Xbox Accessories app.

Traditionally, the Xbox Elite controller costs $179.99. However, the black edition has been discounted by $50 this Black Friday. The deal was spotted on Newegg. Gamers can use the code 'BFFDAY22' to pick up the controller for just $129.99.

Users eyeing the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller should secure the controller as soon as possible. The deal is available for a limited time this Black Friday. In addition, the controller might fall back to its original price once the stock runs out.

Other notable deals on gaming controllers

Simm @GrimSimm These 2 look great together 🟢 These 2 look great together 🟢⚫️ https://t.co/YwN8KSUWbt

Users who want to pick up a gamepad for this Black Friday sale but do not want to spend northwards of $100 need not worry. Multiple high-quality gamepads are available for a fraction of the Xbox Elite Wireless controller's price.

The Sony DualSense controller was spotted for just $50. For PC and PlayStation gamers, it is a great gamepad. However, players who play on Xbox need to explore other options.

A fairly inexpensive controller from MSI, the GC30V2, was spotted for just $24.99 on Newegg. While it does not pack the latest features, it is enough for users just looking to have fun.

The Lunar Shift edition of the Xbox Wireless controller is down to $54.99 on Newegg this Black Friday. Traditionally, this controller sells for $69.99.

Poll : 0 votes