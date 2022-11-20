Black Friday deals: FIFA 23 best price and where to buy

FIFA 23 is possible in its busiest period in terms of content, and this year's Black Friday brings some interesting offers for potential customers. The title release has garnered interest from many players since its launch, although many are yet to experience the gameplay. With a little search, interested gamers should be able to find great deals during the festive period.

Video games generally receive a price drop as the year progresses, but Black Friday discounts can be lip-smacking. With major sales being offered by retailers in both physical and digital versions, now is the time for gamers to expand their libraries. FUT World Cup content featured in FIFA 23 makes the game even more promising.

Here's a look at some of the hottest FIFA 23 deals that buyers can avail of during the festive period. The additional savings also help customers spend less or even purchase more games without having to spend extra cash.

Both the PlayStation and Xbox stores are offering discounts on FIFA 23 during the Black Friday sale

EA Sports has released FIFA 23 across all major platforms, and the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation are arguably the best places to play the game. This is partly due to new features like crossplay, which allows users of the two platforms to play against each other.

The current-gen capabilities have also vastly improved from what was available last year. New players on the PlayStation will be able to enjoy these features and more when they acquire the game as part of the Black Friday sale.

The sale is currently ongoing in the digital version of the PSN store, and buyers will be able to save 40% on the listed price. The offer is valid on the game's standard edition, which offers the base version and dual entitlement.

Xbox Store Checker @XSC_Web



FIFA 23 to -40%

Gotham Knights - Digital Deluxe to -40%

Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Edition Bundle to -60%

NBA 2K23 to -50%

Dying Light 2 to -50%



xbox-store-checker.com/en/blog/black-… #BlackFriday are available! With 900 games in sales!FIFA 23 to -40%Gotham Knights - Digital Deluxe to -40%Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Edition Bundle to -60%NBA 2K23 to -50%Dying Light 2 to -50% #BlackFriday are available! With 900 games in sales!✳ FIFA 23 to -40%✳ Gotham Knights - Digital Deluxe to -40%✳ Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Edition Bundle to -60%✳ NBA 2K23 to -50%✳ Dying Light 2 to -50%☑ xbox-store-checker.com/en/blog/black-…

A similar offer on FIFA 23 is also available for those who would like to play the game on the Xbox Series X/S. As of November 18, buyers can get a 40% discount across the Xbox website and on the Microsoft store. The two offers can also be taken advantage of by old-gen console users. Its features and mechanics differ from what's available for current-gen devices.

The game is also available on PC, with Steam and Epic Games Store serving as the available options. The game is yet to receive any discounts for FIFA 23 on the platform, although both stores are expected to have Black Friday sales. If the title does indeed get a sale, PC players will be able to check out HyperMotion 2.0 and other features that have been introduced to the platform.

Overall, a 40% discount is the highest reduction the game has received since the pre-order offers were made available. Released on September 30, FIFA 23 has been a major hit in the gaming community.

Aside from all the regular features and game modes, the introduction of crossplay has been a game-changer for many. Things have also improved in terms of content, with EA Sports bringing special promos and events to celebrate the FIFA World Cup. With many rewards available, interested players can enjoy a relatively easy start.

Poll : 0 votes