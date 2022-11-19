Black Friday deals: iPad Air 2022 best price and where to buy

Picking up the iPad Air 2022 model during Black Friday sales is one of the best decisions interested buyers can make. The new iPad Air variant was released earlier in March this year, but it's already attracting some handy discounts across certain models.

While the news might surprise a few, it's not completely unexpected given the time of year. Electronics tend to attract the biggest discounts during Black Friday sales, with mobiles and tablets being key targets. Although older models are usually on bigger discounts, newer releases are also occasionally included in the sale.

As the Black Friday sale moves towards Cyber Monday, Amazon has made some interesting offers available in the United States. Earlier yesterday, they introduced a host of offers on different iPad variants, including those released in 2022.

At the time of writing, the iPad Air 2022 is available for a discounted price of $519. This is the 64 GB variant that comes with a 10.9" screen and all the latest Apple hardware. The device usually costs $599 at full price, but buyers can save 13% if they purchase it during the Black Friday sale.

This is quite an unexpected discount, given that the device in discussion is the latest release from the manufacturer. Earlier in October, Apple revealed its new line of iPads, with each one getting significant upgrades over previous versions. Thanks to Amazon, buyers can consider upgrading their older devices, despite the limited number of overall choices.

Along with the iPad Air 64 GB variant, this year's iPad 10th gen and the M2 iPad Pro are also part of the Black Friday sale. The iPad 10th gen is the latest entry in the budget segment and comes with a few improvements. In comparison, the M2 iPad Pro is the flagship product, and it now comes with a brand-new chip that is much more powerful.

The iPad Air 2022 is a good deal during the Black Friday sale

Although the discount may not be particularly high, it's unlikely that the iPad Air 2022 will go on discount once the Black Friday sales are over. Demand for the item has been quite high, and stocks have even been running out in a few areas.

The iPad Air 2022 model has a bigger screen than the previous generation, which is a welcome change. Along with all the improvements under the hood, it comes with a more refined version of the M1 chip. It's a great option for those who want to enjoy the powerful hardware but don't require the extra bells and whistles that the iPad Pro offers.

