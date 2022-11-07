Black Friday deals: iPad Air best prices and where to buy them

Just like with various other iPad models, the iPad Air seems to be a part of this year’s Black Friday sale. The Air model is often compared to the iPad Pro, as it lies right between the base iPad and the Pro model. Nevertheless, the model seems to perform significantly better than the base variant, closing the gap between the Air and the superior Pro version.

Coming in at a base price of $599, the iPad Air offers a significant boost in performance in comparison to its predecessors, which is credited to its new and improved features and upgrades. While the design of the iPad Air has always been similar to the Pro, the latest model brings it within striking distance of the latter.

One of the biggest upgrades that the fifth generation Air version has received is the M1 chip that is usually found in the Pro version. For consumers who might not be aware, the M1 chip is a desktop-grade processor that's used in the MacBook Air and iMac. This makes its performance far better than the previous generation’s A14 Bionic chip.

With Black Friday being one of the busiest and most profitable shopping periods of the year, millions of consumers wait the entire year for discounted deals. Retailers all over the world offer major discounts on tech and gaming hardware, which promises huge savings and maximum value. Listed below are some of the best Black Friday deals for the iPad Air presently.

Black Friday 2022: The best iPad Air deals you need to know about

Apple’s tech deals aren’t usually that satisfying, but this year’s Black Friday deals might just surpass everyone’s expectations. One of the best early Black Friday deals for the Air comes from none other than Walmart, which seems to have put its foot down with the highly anticipated sale just weeks away.

The 64 GB model of the 2020 iPad Air (10.9-inch) can be picked up for just $349 from the retail giant. This indicates that the model has received a second price drop, as its current listing price was already brought down to $469 from $599. With savings of around $120, this points to a new low for the lighter iPad model.

Another great deal for the Air model can also be found on Amazon, but this time for the 256GB model. Amazon US has listed the 2020 iPad Air for $599, which is a jaw-dropping $280 discount from its listed price of $879.

The latest discount might make purchasing the 2020 Air model a better decision in comparison to the new 10th generation iPad model, as the former is slimmer, has similar performance numbers, and offers better support for the Apple Pencil 2. All things considered, paying $150 less than a 10th-gen iPad for a 2020 iPad Air might not be a bad idea.

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Silver (4th Generation) Now $349

Moving over to the recently released 2022 iPad Air model, one of the best Black Friday deals that consumers can find is listed on Amazon US as $519, taking $80 off the listed price of $599 from the Air. While the latest iPad release robs it of its title as the newest iPad variant, it is by no means a bad option, and may even be a better choice than the base iPad.

While the deals mentioned above are some of the best we’ve seen in recent times, Black Friday sales have only just begun and more retailers are sure to offer additional deals in the coming days. Potential buyers are advised to keep an eye out for profitable deals on major retailing websites.

