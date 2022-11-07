Black Friday deals: iPad Pro best prices and where to buy them

The brand-new iPad Pro model seems to be part of the Black Friday sale, and buyers can get discounts on the flagship device. The Pro version of the device has significantly upgraded hardware that offers remarkably better performance.

The 2022 iPad Pro is a significant upgrade with its M2 chip that can handle more taxing workloads. The model was released very recently by Apple and was originally listed at $799. With the Black Friday discounts, any prospective purchase becomes even more viable for buyers as it allows for additional savings.

Black Friday sales offer significant savings every year, especially for electronic items and gadgets. Major retailers worldwide offer massive discounts on both recent and older releases. With the iPad Pro currently on discount, let's look at who's offering what to buyers during this festive period.

The latest iPad Pro is on discount during the Black Friday sales

Not many expected the 11" 2022 iPad Pro to be available at a discount during this year's Black Friday sales. The demand for the product has been high due to the hardware upgrades, and the current discount will likely take the demand to an all-time high.

Just Dani @FairytaleDani If I find an ipad pro on black Friday sale I won't have enough self restraint not to buy it If I find an ipad pro on black Friday sale I won't have enough self restraint not to buy it

At the time of writing, buyers will be able to find a $50 discount on the 11" 2022 iPad Pro on Amazon. Originally priced at $799, buyers can snag the product for $749 during the Black Friday sales.

This is just for the 2022 release, and those willing to settle for older versions of the device will find even better discounts. The 12.9" version of the 2021 release is also available on Amazon and comes at a discounted price of $899. It's currently enjoying a $199 discount on its original price of $1099.

The 11" variant of the 2021 release also has a Black Friday sales discount on Amazon, with its price lowered to $643.83. Incidentally, the prices of the base model of the 2021 and 2022 releases are the same. However, the earlier release has an additional discount of $106 over the more recent one.

Other variants of the iPad are also on sale, including the Air and base model. Buyers can find some handy discounts at local Walmart stores and on the official website. With the sales kicking off today, other retailers are also expected to offer similar discounts.

This could be the best time for buyers to get the 2022 iPad Pro, despite the relatively minor discount. The model is still new and is unlikely to receive a similar discount in the immediate future. All the offers mentioned above will be available until stocks last.

Poll : 0 votes