Black Friday iPad Air deal at Walmart - Price, date & time, and more

The iPad Air is one of the many products that were supposed to get discounts during the Walmart Black Friday sale. Much to the delight of fans, the flagship product has already lowered its price, even before the main sale begins. Given the limited nature of the deal, buyers need to know all the relevant details to take advantage of it.

Walmart has already announced the Black Friday sale of 2022, and the commercial giant has promised some fantastic deals. Starting on November 7, the mega sale will begin with steep discounts in different areas. Electronics will be a crucial area covered, and early glimpses have already appeared.

The iPad Air, released in 2020, has become an exciting proposition for prospective buyers who can make the most of it. Here are all the details surrounding the deal that's known so far.

The iPad Air becomes even more worth its value after the steep discount at Walmart Black Friday sale

The festive period is one of the best times of the year for getting electronics. While the official sales start from November 7 onwards, the early deals offer great bargains. The iPad Air initially costed $599 for the 64 GB variant and $749 for the 256 GB model.

Paul Haddad @tapbot_paul

walmart.com/ip/2020-Apple-… Last Gen iPad Air for $350 at Walmart. Same CPU specs as the new crappy iPad but I think everything else is better. Last Gen iPad Air for $350 at Walmart. Same CPU specs as the new crappy iPad but I think everything else is better. walmart.com/ip/2020-Apple-… https://t.co/aPHH5baTpU

Thanks to the early deal, the Space Grey color version of the 64 GB variant is selling for $349. With a 42% discount, this is the lowest-ever price the tablet has dropped down to. If buyers want more options in terms of internal storage and colors, they can go for the pricier model.

The 256 GB variant will cost $499 with a 33% discount and is not restricted to any color. Both versions tend to be high in demand, so prospective buyers should look to grab the deal before stocks dry up.

Given the nature of the early deal, the stock will likely be there until November 7. This deal will then be replaced by the more comprehensive ones that will be part of the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. More Apple products are expected to get attractive discounts and eGift cards, which might include new releases like the iPhone 14.

Since the sale is taking place on the website, buyers can choose to purchase it whenever they want. However, the discount could rapidly lead to stocks getting over, as mentioned earlier, so it's best to wrap up the transactions as quickly as possible.

The 4th-gen iPad Air isn't as powerful as the M1 version and has certain limitations. It's still a powerful machine that is powered by the A14 Bionic, and comes with some very handy specifications. It becomes more worthy of a purchase thanks to the early deal on Black Friday and the associative discount.

Poll : 0 votes