iPhone 13 mini Walmart Black Friday Sale (2022) expected discounts, eGift cards, and more

The iPhone 13 mini could potentially offer a great deal in the coming days once the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 goes live. Walmart's annual sale returns bigger and better, and electronics will be one of the focus areas for the commercial giant. While several Apple products are expected to be on sale, the last mini variant could have a hefty set of incentives.

The 13th generation is no longer the latest, following the release of the iPhone 14 and its variants. However, Apple has decided to discontinue the mini variant for commercial reasons. The iPhone SE remains the only valid option for those who want to go with a smaller device. Alternatively, they can choose to go with the mini variant release as part of the 13th generation.

There has been some criticism lleveledat the iPhone 13 mini. Users have complained about its limitations, which could be a contributing factor to lower sales. Discounts and eGift cards will likely be available once the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 goes live. This certainly makes any potential purchase far more appealing.

The iPhone 13 mini could get both discounts and applicable eGift cards on the upcoming Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022

At the time of writing, Walmart has yet to inform about any potential deals coming up next week. The commercial giant has already announced the dates for the event's commencement. From November 7 onwards, buyers can get great discounts on different items.

Whether the iPhone 13 mini will get discounts and eGift cards on the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 is a matter of speculation. However, some guesses can be made based on what took place last year with the iPhone 12. With one year in circulation, the 13th generation replaces the 12th and could get a similar treatment.

Undoubtedly, all the iPhone models will be part of attractive deals once the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 goes live. They tend to be one of the hottest sellers, and Walmart also provides a lot of incentives to the buyers.

Last year, all buyers on the sale received a flat discount on the iPhone 12 mini. A $200 discount was applied to the MSRP of $499, bringing the final price down to $299. In addition, the larger versions of the iPhone 12 received no direct discounts during last year's sale.

If the iPhone 13 mini follows suit, it will most likely be discounted by $200-$250. The final price will be determined by the variant chosen by users, as the listed amount varies. However, the 13th generation mini is likely to receive a flat discount.

One area where it may fall short is with eGift cards. Although these are not direct discounts, the cards can be used to make additional purchases at Walmart. In addition, the iPhone 13 base and pro variants will almost certainly include eGift cards.

It is unclear when the iPhone 13 mini will be available for purchase. This year's event will be divided into four sections, with the grand finale on November 28. Readers are advised to stay tuned to the official channels for the most up-to-date information on the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022.

