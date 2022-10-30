iPhone 13 Walmart Black Friday Sale (2022) expected discounts, eGift cards, and more

The iPhone 13 could be a big winner in this year's upcoming Walmart Black Friday Sale. As hinted, the annual sales will be bigger than ever, with three weeks of huge discounts and bonus gifts for all the buyers. While the exact deals and discounts have yet to be revealed, buyers can expect goodies regarding discounts and eGift cards.

With the release of the iPhone 14, the 13th generation is no longer the flagship, having completed over a year in circulation. But the model's reception remains relatively high, and regional sales have shown colossal popularity. Buyers in the US will see the 13th edition on sale during this year's run.

Walmart has already announced that the sale will start on November 7 and be applicable website-wide. It will take place in four phases, and electronics will be one of the critical areas. This article dives into all possible bonuses and savings a buyer could be able to extract if they decide to buy the previous generational device.

The Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 could be a great opportunity to pick up an iPhone 13

The mega-event commences on the first Monday, November 7. Walmart declared it to be the year's most significant sale. With electronics getting a particular focus, potential buyers will have until November 28 to make the most of it.

Specific discounts and other perks associated with the iPhone 13 have yet to be revealed. However, some guesses can be made based on the occurrences during last year's sale. Of course, the 13th generation was a fresh release in 2021. So this year, it is likely to see greater discounts.

The perks will probably be better for the previous model as compared to the iPhone 14. Keep in mind that last year's sale was unique as the iPhone 12 didn't have any discounts on its price. The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, had a discount of $200. If the iPhone 13 follows the same pattern, there could be a minor discount of around $50 on the listed price.

There was a $350 eGift card that came with every purchase of the iPhone 12, and this is where buyers could get a great deal. These gift cards can be used to acquire more products, and the iPhone 13 will likely have an applicable eGift card of at least the same amount.

These gift cards might not be direct discounts, but they are extremely useful. Buyers can offset their purchases in stores of the same amount. Several items can be picked up during Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022. The gift card can be applied to the overall bill on the additional items. It is likely that iPhone buyers will want to get cases, screen guards, and other accessories. That's where a gift card comes in handy.

However, readers are advised to wait for the official details about the final ticket prices. The Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 will kick off in a week. The commercial giant will likely drop its discount catalog soon enough.

It will be interesting to see what kind of incentives are finally provided to the buyers. Along with the iPhone 13, the Walmart Black Friday Sale 2022 will have a number of items on sale. Readers are advised to hawk Walmart's social media handles for the latest.

