5 best tech deals in Walmart during Halloween sale 2022

Halloween sales are in full swing at various major retailers as we approach the final weekend before the holiday. Several items have been massively discounted on websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Tech enthusiasts looking to save some bucks on the latest gadgets can definitely use this opportunity.

With the sheer number of products available with leading retailers, finding the best deals can be slightly complicated for regular customers. Some sites also have strange SEO settings that track search and purchase history for recommending products, and that list may exclude items that are on sale.

Considering these difficulties, the following list has been curated to help users spot some of the stellar deals available at Walmart. The list includes laptops, gaming PCs, speakers, and more to appeal to a wider audience.

The best tech deals on Walmart this Halloween sale

1) Philips S3505 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with built-in microphone ($39.88)

The Philips S3505 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Image via Walmart)

The Philips S3505 packs a quality audio experience powered by a 5W speaker. On average, the speaker can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and its charging time is about 2.5 hours. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to pair with any Android, iOS, Windows, or macOS device.

Although the S3505 is priced at $60, users can pick the speaker in this Halloween sale for around $40.

2) Beats Fit Pro earbuds ($159.95)

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds (Image via Walmart)

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are some of the best fitness earbuds currently available in the market and have been designed ergonomically to ensure maximum comfort. Users may also notice special design cues that prevent the earbuds from falling out of their ears. To add to this, the Fit Pro even comes with noise cancelation technology.

In Walmart's Halloween Sale, these earbuds are being offered for $40 less than its $200 MSRP, making it one of the best deals for fitness enthusiasts.

3) LG 27" UltraGear FHD 1 ms 165 GHz gaming monitor ($179)

The LG 27" UltraGear FHD 1 ms 165 GHz gaming monitor (Image via Walmart)

The 27" LG UltraGear monitor is one of the best choices for competitive gaming on a budget and arrives with an FHD resolution. Therefore, some entry-level recent graphics cards like the RTX 3050 will have no hiccups in running modern AAA titles without massive drops in visual quality. The monitor is sufficiently large with a 27" diagonal screen.

This gaming monitor is also bundled with features like AMD FreeSync Premium to further improve gaming performance and arrives with a black stabilizer as well. In the ongoing Halloween sale at Walmart, the monitor is being offered for a great price of $179, which is around $50 cheaper than its MSRP.

4) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (44 mm, Bluetooth) ($199)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Image via Walmart)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still a great choice for smart watch fans. This watch will allow users to monitor their health information while providing useful connectivity features on-the-go. Furthermore, it's packed in a sleek, modern design that makes it an attractive choice.

Currently, the smart watch is available for as low as $199 on Walmart's Halloween sale. This makes it $80 cheaper than the MSRP.

5) iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop PC ($549)

The iBUYPOWER gaming desktop (Image via Walmart)

During this year's Halloween sale, Walmart has a few gaming desktops on sale. For $549, one can drive home the PC pictured above. However, the specs of the system are not that impressive. Users will get a Core i5-11400F, a GT 730 2 GB video card, a 240 GB SSD, and 8 GB of DDR4-3000 RAM.

The gaming prowess of this computer is questionable. However, those looking for a responsive PC with fancy RGB lighting and is mainly focused on browsing and content consumption tasks on their computer can consider this machine.

