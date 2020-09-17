Walmart warns thieves they may have to face The Undertaker

There are some names of the wrestling world that everyone knows, regardless of whether they follow wrestling or not. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, are all names that those who are not fans of wrestling may easily recognize thanks to their prevalence in the world of pop culture. However, there is another name that most people have heard of, and some might even have nightmares about — WWE's resident Deadman, The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is famous for his Deadman persona, a character that he has strictly stuck to, both inside and outside WWE, at least until recent years.

Now, in a hilarious joke by Walmart, their social media team has played off the announcement that Theodore Long made famous during his time as the WWE General Manager of SmackDown. Walmart has announced that anyone caught stealing the new Playstation 5 will now have to face Walmart's own Undertaker, one on one.

Walmart threatens potential thieves with The Undertaker

Playstation recently announced that the time had come for the Playstation 5 pre-orders to begin. Fans have gone to several online retail sites to put in the orders for the next generation gaming console.

Full PS5 release details, including the PlayStation Plus Collection and much more: https://t.co/dMivI3T53x pic.twitter.com/7PaAjjUYvh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

However, other fans revealed on Twitter that they were willing for the next-gen Playstation 5 console to hit the supermarkets, and one of them said that he would try to scan his Playstation 5 as a tomato instead.

Seeing this, Walmart's social media team had the perfect response for the fan. They said that if that was the path that the potential customer took, then they would have to face The Undertaker one on one. However, they revealed that The Undertaker they would face was actually their 'door guy', Randall.

"And then you’ll have to go one on one with The Undertaker. But that’s really our door guy, Randall."

And then you’ll have to go one on one with The Undertaker. But that’s really our door guy, Randall. — Walmart (@Walmart) September 17, 2020

It should be noted that the real Undertaker retired from wrestling earlier this year. The revelation was made on the WWE Network Documentary, 'The Last Ride'. So, unfortunately, it does not look like he will have time to face thieves in Walmart after all.