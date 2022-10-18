10th-gen iPad major redesign leaked - Possible release date, what to expect, and more

A late leak may have verified a significant FaceTime camera update, and Apple is now anticipated to unveil a brand new 10th-generation iPad today.

If this leak is accurate, it appears the FaceTime camera will be moved from the top to the side. According to rumors, the pocket-sized offering will have a FaceTime HD camera on the right side and a Touch ID built into the power button.

Although it seems likely that the FaceTime camera will receive an internal update, we don't know for sure as of yet. However, a recently leaked screen protector seems to indicate that the entire device will really relocate from its current position.

For the first time, it appears as though Apple is prepared to shift the FaceTime camera to the tablet's long side, making it the focal point while in landscape mode.

Exploring next-generation iPad leaks

The most recent leaks indicate that the iPad mini will launch in October along with the iPad Pro. Based on the rumored 10th generation mockups, Apple may now move the FaceTime HD camera to one side of the tablet.

According to the source, Apple may include the Touch ID in the power button or shift it to a side button, like it did with the 6th generation Mini.

If so, we might also observe a reduction in the display's bezel size, putting it in line with the other iPad models. Additionally, it has been suggested that the FaceTime HD camera should be positioned to the right of the tablet so consumers may use the tablet in landscape rather than being restricted to portrait mode.

Why the move?

When using FaceTime and other video calling services, tilting the camera to the side will provide a better view, especially when the tablet is docked or connected to a keyboard.

Users will notice a shift in how they use their device for communication if the camera is moved to the longer edge. It is currently positioned at the top of the screen in portrait mode and to the side in landscape mode, however if the camera moves, this will reverse.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to learn if that is truly occurring. We anticipate Apple will reveal new tablets in the coming hours, even if the Apple Store is currently offline. If the reports are accurate, the tech giant will also unveil redesigned pro tablets with M2 processors in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

What to expect?

For the 10th generation iPad, we anticipate a flat-edged design similar to the Pro and magnetic compatibility for the Apple Pencil 2, which is also similar to the Pro. An A14 Bionic chip will have higher processing power inside than an A13 Bionic processor from the current iteration. This entry-level gadget is also anticipated to be the first to offer a 5G connection.

