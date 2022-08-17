iPad Pro M2, entry-level iPad release date leaked: Bigger screen, expected specs, and more

The iPad Pro M2 and the entry-level iPad will launch in October this year, based on a leaker's claim in a South Korean blog post. Rumors and speculations about Apple's fall launch event have already taken over the internet in the past few months, with fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming iPads.

Currently, rumors, leaks, and speculations about the upcoming Apple devices are spreading like wildfire. The upcoming iPhone 14 series, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, Apple Watch SE, and Series 8 are already hot topics these days.

iPad Pro M2, entry-level iPad launching in October: Bigger screen, expected specs, and more

A renowned leaker, yeux1122, recently made a Naver (a South Korean blog) post claiming that the upcoming iPad Pro M2 and the entry-level 10th generation iPad will launch in October this year. He also made some comments on the designs and specs of these upcoming iPads. Furthermore, he mentioned that, after the iPhone 14 launch event in September, Apple will be arranging a separate launch event for its next-gen iPads in October.

According to yeux1122, the new entry-level 10th generation iPad will be thinner, more boxy, and flat bezzeled, giving it a more modern look. Interestingly, it was stated that the device's screen is going to be larger than 10.2", but the leaker did not mention any exact size. It will be powered by Apple's bionic A14 chip, which means that it will support 5G. However, this entry-level iPad will lose its 3.5 mm jack, only containing a USB Type-C port instead.

However, this is not the first time this leaker has predicted accurate details about the fifth generation iPad Air. He has yet unconfirmed leaks about the upcoming iPhone 14, and a rumor about an iPad Mini Pro that did not turn out to be true. iPadOS 16 is also very close to its public release. This will bring the Stage Manager feature to the iPad Pro M2 and M1 models.

Last year, Apple announced its very first iPad Pro with the more powerful M1 chip, and now, the iPad Pro M2 is also expected to arrive with MagSafe wireless charging support. But currently, Apple as well as its fans seem to be giving more attention to the upcoming iPhone 14 launch event. On that note, Apple will be launching the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and hopefully, a new Apple Watch SE.

iPadOS is also expected to face some developmental delays due to issues with the new Stage Manager feature. Until now, new iPadOS betas have been released in-sync with the latest iOS betas. Hence, it is still unconfirmed whether the upcoming iPadOS 16 will launch at its usual time with iOS 16, or if it will be delayed until the upcoming iPad launch event.

Right now, all eyes are on the launch of the upcoming iPhone 14 series and iOS 16. Several Apple fans are waiting for the next-generation iPad Air's release, but the company has not made any announcements yet.

