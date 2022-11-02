5 best early Black Friday deals (2022)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to buy technology the entire year, but occasionally, fantastic deals come up early. In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, some storefronts have decided to put some of their tech products at amazing discounts.

The following items are available at this time for a discount. These are all fantastic items that gamers can use for various reasons, whether it’s a new TV or laptop. Perhaps you are simply replacing a headset that is wearing out.

Exploring some excellent early Black Friday deals for 2022

1) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

List Price: $79.99

$79.99 Sale Price: $39.99

$39.99 Available At: Amazon

Easily one of the most comfortable and valuable headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken headset is available for sale before Black Friday. It could also go on sale during that weekend as well. This headset features a noise-isolating microphone that can also be retracted.

This headset also has immersive 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio and gel-infused cushions to allow excellent comfort all day long. It’s also an exceptionally lightweight headset, so it doesn’t weigh people down during long gaming sessions.

2) Asus TUF 15.6” Gaming Laptop

List Price: $799

$799 Sale Price: $599

$599 Available At: Best Buy

Gaming laptops make an excellent gift for someone who wants to frag when not at their desk. They also make excellent laptops for work instead of just for play. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, Best Buy took a few hundred dollars off the top of this fantastic machine. Asus’ TUF 15.6” has some significant features making it worth the asking price.

Intel Core i5-11400H CPU

Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 GPU

15.6” FHD 144Hz display

8GB dual-channel DDDR4

512GB PCIe SSD

On top of that, it’s lightweight (5 lbs). Regarding laptops to purchase during the holiday season, Asus’ TUF gaming laptop is one of the best deals for something this good.

3) Samsung Q70A 65-inch 4K TV

List Price: $1,399

$1,399 Sale Price: $947

$947 Available At: Amazon

The holidays are also the best time to get a brand new 4K TV, and quite a few are on sale now. LG, Samsung, Hisense, and more. Some of these brands are available, but this is a personal favorite. A gorgeous 4K TV with an incredible discount, gamers should pick this up for an affordable price.

The Quantum Processor upscales everything to 4K, thanks to AI learning. With a billion colors, built-in Alexa, and Tizen-powered Smart TV functionality, it’s excellent to binge-watch shows or enjoy the latest games, like Modern Warfare 2.

4) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD with Heatsink

List Price: $359

$359 Sale Price: $259

$259 Available At: Best Buy

SSD sticks are pretty popular, as more and more motherboards allow room for them, but this one, in particular, is even better. This SSD stick is on sale for Black Friday and meets all Sony’s requirements for use with the PlayStation 5.

It’s on sale for a reasonable price, and even has a heatsink built in, so you don’t have to worry about it overheating. 2 TB is an incredible amount of space for this price, and the fact that it can be used on a PC or PlayStation 5 safely makes it an ideal choice.

5) MacBook Air 13.3” Laptop

List Price: $999.99

$999.99 Sale Price: $799.99

$799.99 Available At: Best Buy

The 256 GB MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best machines on the market, and it’s on sale at Best Buy for 200 dollars less. That’s nothing to sneeze at, especially for an Apple product. It utilizes Apple’s 7core M1 CPU, which is easily among the best on the market.

Combine that with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Without a doubt, this is the best deal you’ll get on this powerhouse machine all year. If you were thinking of pulling the trigger on a MacBook this year, Black Friday is the time to consider doing so.

This is just a fraction of the early Black Friday sales this year. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information on saving money during this holiday shopping season.

Poll : 0 votes